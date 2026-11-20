Expat US Tax's updated 2026 guide explains US tax filing and reporting requirements for Americans living in Saudi Arabia.

Expat US Tax's updated Saudi Arabia guide covers 2026 US filing obligations, foreign income exclusions, and overseas financial reporting.

Expat US Tax updated its Saudi Arabia guide for Americans abroad, covering 2026 filing rules, exclusions, housing benefits, and foreign account reporting.

SAUDI ARABIA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The updated guide addresses US tax obligations for American citizens and Green Card holders in Saudi Arabia. Although the Kingdom generally does not impose personal income tax on employment earnings, Americans may still need to file US federal tax returns and report foreign financial accounts."Saudi Arabia's tax environment can make US filing obligations easy to overlook. Americans working here may still need to report their income, financial accounts, and overseas assets, even when their salaries are not subject to local income tax," said Aya Takriti, EA, IRS Enrolled Agent and Tax Specialist at Expat US Tax, with 12 years of expatriate taxation experience.2026 US Tax Filing Thresholds and Foreign Income ExclusionsUS citizens and Green Card holders generally remain subject to US federal income tax rules on worldwide income, regardless of where they reside. Filing requirements depend on gross income, filing status, age, and other applicable circumstances.For the 2026 tax year, the standard deduction is US$16,100 for single filers and US$32,200 for married couples filing jointly. These amounts generally correspond to the gross-income filing thresholds for taxpayers under age 65 who are not subject to special filing rules.Eligible Americans working overseas may also qualify for the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE), which allows up to US$132,900 in qualifying foreign earned income to be excluded from US federal income tax for 2026.Claiming the FEIE requires a foreign tax home and meeting either the bona fide residence or physical presence test. Eligible taxpayers generally use IRS Form 2555. Because Saudi Arabia generally does not tax employment salaries, Foreign Tax Credits may be limited, making the FEIE and foreign housing provisions particularly relevant.Foreign Housing Exclusion Limits for Americans in RiyadhEligible Americans may also claim foreign housing tax benefits for qualifying overseas expenses.For 2026, the standard annual housing expense limit is US$39,870, while the location-specific limit for Riyadh is US$40,000 are expense limits, not automatic deductions or exclusions. Actual benefits depend on qualifying expenses, the base housing amount, and applicable IRS rules.Employees may qualify for a housing exclusion, while eligible self-employed taxpayers may claim a housing deduction.Saudi Brokerage Accounts, FBAR, and FATCA ReportingForeign financial reporting remains an important consideration for Americans living in Saudi Arabia, especially those maintaining local bank accounts, investment portfolios, or foreign mutual funds.US taxpayers whose reportable foreign financial accounts exceed US$10,000 in combined aggregate value at any point during the calendar year generally must file a Foreign Bank Account Report (FBAR), also known as FinCEN Form 114.Certain taxpayers must also report specified foreign financial assets through IRS Form 8938 under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA). These reporting obligations are separate from FBAR requirements, and some individuals may need to file both.Foreign investment products can introduce further complexity, particularly when they qualify as Passive Foreign Investment Companies (PFICs) under US tax law."An American employee in Riyadh might receive a tax-free salary locally while holding foreign mutual funds through a Saudi brokerage account. Depending on the investments, that person could face FBAR, FATCA, and PFIC reporting requirements," Takriti explained.The guide encourages Americans to review their foreign investment holdings and account balances before preparing their US tax returns.Saudi End-of-Service Benefits, GOSI, and Self-Employment TaxThe guide also addresses Saudi-specific income and social insurance considerations.End-of-Service Benefits (EOSB): Payments received when leaving employment may be reportable for US tax purposes. Their classification and potential FEIE eligibility depend on individual circumstances.General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI): Non-Saudi employees are generally covered by the occupational hazards branch, funded by employers. GOSI coverage does not automatically create US Social Security credits or eliminate US tax obligations.Self-employment tax: American contractors and business owners may owe US self-employment tax even when qualifying for the FEIE. Saudi Arabia has no Social Security Totalization Agreement with the United States.US–Saudi Tax Information Exchange AgreementThe guide discusses the US–Saudi Arabia Tax Information Exchange Agreement (TIEA), signed April 14, 2026.The agreement supports information exchange between tax authorities for administration and enforcement. Unlike a comprehensive income tax treaty, it does not provide general double-taxation relief or eliminate existing US filing obligations.What Americans in Saudi Arabia Should Do NowThe updated guide recommends three preparatory steps:1. Review income and tax relief: Check filing requirements, FEIE eligibility, and qualifying foreign housing expenses.2. Review financial accounts and investments: Determine whether FBAR, FATCA, or PFIC reporting applies.3. Prepare supporting records: Review employment income, EOSB payments, GOSI arrangements, and self-employment earnings.For the 2026 calendar year, the FBAR deadline is April 15, 2027, with an automatic extension to October 15, 2027.Qualifying Americans abroad generally receive an automatic two-month federal income tax filing extension until June 15, 2027. However, interest on unpaid federal income tax generally accrues from the original April 15 deadline.Access the Full Saudi Arabia US Tax GuideThe Expat US Tax Saudi Arabia guide covers federal filing obligations, foreign earned income and housing relief, foreign financial reporting, self-employment considerations, and common compliance issues affecting Americans in the Kingdom.Americans living or working in Saudi Arabia can access the resource at: Download free the Full Saudi Arabia US Tax Guide PDFDisclaimer: The guide is intended to provide general information. Individual filing requirements and potential tax liabilities depend on each taxpayer's circumstances.About Expat US TaxExpat US Tax provides US tax preparation, planning, and compliance services for American citizens and Green Card holders living overseas. Its team of expatriate tax professionals assists with foreign earned income, investments, overseas financial accounts, and cross-border tax reporting obligations.The firm serves American expatriates across the Middle East and other international markets, including individuals and businesses with US filing requirements.

Clark Stott

Expat US Tax

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Expat US Tax Updates Saudi Arabia Tax Guide for Americans for the 2026 Tax Year News Provided By Expat US Tax November 20, 2026, 09:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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