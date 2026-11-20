Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio

Tribeca Dental Studio operatory

Why implant quotes differ so widely: the number of implants, the bone beneath them, the materials, the lab work - and who is actually doing the surgery.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "Dental implants cost" is one of the most searched phrases in dentistry, and one of the least answerable with a single number - because an implant treatment is not a product with a price tag. It is a surgical plan, built per patient, and the honest answer to what it costs is a list of what the case involves. Tribeca Dental Studio, whose implant treatment is planned and performed in-house in Tribeca, has published its explanation of the factors that determine that cost - the same factors behind the wide spread of quotes patients collect when they shop for treatment.

The first factor is scope. Replacing one tooth on one implant is a different treatment from rebuilding an arch on four, and both differ from full-mouth rehabilitation. The second is the bone. Implants need bone to hold them; where bone has been lost - to time, infection or years of wearing a denture - grafting or a sinus lift may have to come first, and cases that need no preparation cost less than cases that do. The third is what the restoration is made of and who makes it: the crown or bridge that sits on the implants, the materials chosen, and the laboratory work behind it are a real share of the total, and they decide how the result looks and how long it lasts.

The fourth factor is who is doing the work, and where. Implant treatment quoted as a single low figure sometimes covers only the implant fixture itself - with the abutment, the crown, the imaging, the grafting and the follow-up billed later, or the stages scattered between offices that do not share one plan. At Tribeca Dental Studio the evaluation starts with 3D CBCT imaging, and the patient is given the whole plan - every stage, what it involves, and what it costs - before treatment begins, with the surgery and the restoration carried out under one roof by the team that planned it.

The comparison that matters, the practice notes, is not quote against quote but treatment against treatment: an implant that fails from poor planning is the most expensive outcome of all, because it buys the extraction, the graft and the second implant as well. Cost questions deserve real answers - and the real answer is an evaluation, a plan, and a number that covers the whole case rather than its first stage.

"Patients arrive with three quotes that differ by thousands, and no way to tell what they're actually comparing," said Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio. "Usually they are not comparing the same treatment. One includes the bone, the crown and the imaging; one includes the screw. Ask what the number covers - all of it, start to finish. Then compare. That is the only honest way to shop for implants."

Tribeca Dental Studio is a comprehensive dental practice at 54 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York, founded in 2007. The practice provides oral surgery, dental implants, orthodontics, laser dentistry, airway and sleep care, and family dentistry for adults, together with a dedicated pediatric practice for children, including sedation and special-needs care.

Tribeca Dental Studio, 54 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007 -

Nina Izhaky

Tribeca Dental Studio

+1 212-561-5303

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Tribeca Dental Studio Explains What Determines the Cost of Dental Implants News Provided By Tribeca Dental Studio November 20, 2026, 09:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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