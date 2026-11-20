

EQS-Media / 20.11.2026 / 09:56 CET/CEST

Press Release

November 20, 2026 IEA World Energy Outlook 2026: Summer Drought Exposes Limits of Legacy Nuclear Plants – Europe Needs Its Own Energy Technology Now Emerald Horizon AG sees a double wake-up call for the continent: While the summer drought of 2026 exposed the cooling-water dependence of conventional nuclear power plants, current great-power talks without European participation highlight how urgently Europe must end its strategic dependencies. The European thorium microreactor SMRX requires no cooling water at all. Graz, 20 November 2026 – The International Energy Agency's (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2026, released yesterday, provides an unvarnished assessment of global energy supply. The blockade in the Strait of Hormuz with severe disruptions to oil and LNG shipments, a historic surge in global cooling demand, and the rapidly growing electricity appetite of data centers, artificial intelligence, and industrial processes are pushing existing energy systems to their limits. For the first time in history, according to the IEA, energy demand for cooling buildings is overtaking demand for heating – and will account for up to 30 percent of global peak electricity load. By 2035, global electricity demand is projected to rise by 10,500 terawatt-hours, equivalent to the entire current electricity consumption of all advanced economies combined. While renewables are set to expand to 45 to 50 percent of global power generation by 2035, nuclear energy is simultaneously experiencing a historic comeback: Nearly 90 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity are currently under construction worldwide – the highest level in more than 35 years. Over 50 countries are pursuing concrete expansion plans, with Europe increasingly turning its focus toward Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). Summer 2026 as a Warning: Legacy Nuclear Plants Can Worsen Crises When Needed Most For Graz-based Emerald Horizon AG, however, simply returning to conventional large-scale nuclear plants falls short. The severe heat and drought of summer 2026 across Europe demonstrated that existing nuclear power plants can actually exacerbate an energy crisis at the worst possible moment – because they rely on vast quantities of river and cooling water. Recent examples from across Europe illustrate this vulnerability: France: Due to overheated rivers and historic low water levels along the Rhône, Garonne, Moselle, and Meuse, numerous reactor units – including at Bugey, Saint-Alban, Golfech, Nogent, and Tricastin – had to be curtailed or taken offline. The Chooz nuclear plant on the Meuse remained offline for more than three months due to water scarcity. In mid-August 2026, nuclear outages in France related to environmental and cooling-water constraints peaked at 13.4 gigawatts, with cumulative generation losses since mid-May exceeding 14.6 terawatt-hours. Switzerland: In late June 2026, operator Axpo was forced to shut down both reactor units of the Beznau nuclear power plant completely due to excessively high river temperatures. Danube Region: In Hungary, the Danube surpassed 30 degrees Celsius in late June, allowing the Paks nuclear power plant to continue operating only under a special exemption. In August, heat-related output reductions followed at reactors along the Danube in Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, and Slovenia. Precisely on the days when heatwaves push cooling demand to record highs, conventional water-cooled plants go offline – forcing electricity markets back onto expensive imported gas. Florian Wagner, CEO of Emerald Horizon AG, draws a clear conclusion:

"The IEA figures and the experience of this summer's drought make one thing unmistakable: Legacy power plant designs are no longer fit for tomorrow's climate realities. Any power plant forced offline during a heatwave because river water is too scarce or too warm makes the crisis worse at the exact moment every kilowatt-hour is needed for cooling, grids, and industry. That is why our subcritical thorium microreactor SMRX is engineered fundamentally differently: SMRX requires no cooling water. It operates independently of water-side locations. Combined with our industrial DUALstorePLUS energy storage systems, we provide the weather-independent baseload power and grid stability that are essential alongside the expansion of renewables." Geopolitical Wake-Up Call: Europe Must End Its Dependencies Beyond the technological dimension, Emerald Horizon AG views current geopolitical developments as a historic turning point for Europe. The recent talks between China, Russia, and the United States in Shenzhen, China, together with the fact that Europe is not even at the negotiating table for peace talks on Ukraine, lay bare the continent's strategic deficit. "When the major global powers negotiate key security and future issues among themselves and Europe is not even seated at the table, that has to be the final wake-up call," Florian Wagner emphasizes. "Europe must become significantly stronger politically, economically, and technologically. Real strength, however, only emerges when we finally end our dangerous dependencies on third countries – in food supply, in essential medicines, in the financial sector, and above all in energy supply. Without our own reliable and affordable energy, any claim to European sovereignty remains an empty shell." SMRX: European Cutting-Edge Technology Instead of New Import Dependencies While other regions of the world are aggressively expanding their own nuclear and storage technologies, Emerald Horizon AG warns against simply trading old fossil fuel dependencies for non-European power plant technology. "When it comes to the next generation of energy supply, Europe must not once again become a mere customer," says Florian Wagner. "SMRX is a European product – developed in the heart of Europe together with strong European industrial and research partners. We are convinced that SMRX will make a decisive contribution to making Europe independent, competitive and energy-secure for the long term. Europe has no more time to lose. That is why we are picking up the pace and are now carrying out a capital increase to bring SMRX to market readiness faster." About Emerald Horizon AG Emerald Horizon AG, headquartered in Graz, was founded in 2019 and develops safe, scalable energy technology to decarbonise industry and energy supply. Its core products are DUALstorePLUS, a hybrid energy storage system combining batteries, molten-salt thermal storage and AI control, and SMRX, a thorium-based, accelerator-driven and subcritical energy system. The shares have been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (Standard Market) since 26 June 2026, ticker SMRX, ISIN AT0000A3UZE1. Headquarters:

Liebenauer Tangente 6, 8041 Graz Research and Development:

Emerald LaboraTHorium, Karl-Huber-Gasse 15, 8041 Graz Disclaimer:

“The information contained in this announcement constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities, nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell securities of the Company. This announcement and the information contained herein are under no circumstances intended for publication, distribution or transmission, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States of America (USA), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa, or any other jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution would be unlawful. Accordingly, the information is in particular not directed at 'U.S. Persons' (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933) or at persons resident or located in the aforementioned jurisdictions. Press photo Photo: Emerald Horizon CEO Florian Wagner © Emerald Horizon | All rights reserved. Media Contact Ing. Norbert G. Hofer, MBA

Vice President Strategic Communications,

Emerald Horizon AG

Email: ... Mag. Melanie Koch, MA

Media Relations,

Emerald Horizon AG

Mobile: +43 664 54 55 324

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End of Media Release

Issuer: Emerald Horizon AG

Key word(s): Energy 20.11.2026 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group

