MENAFN - EQS Group) The Swiss Insurance Innovation Award is presented by the digital trade publication“HZ Insurance” together with a panel of experts. It recognises innovative projects, products and solutions that deliver tangible added value for customers, sales channels or the market. Helvetia's total loss insurance impressed the jury with its novel approach to motor vehicle insurance and was awarded first place.

“We are delighted to receive this award. It demonstrates that, even during this intensive integration phase, we are keeping our sights firmly on the future and actively driving innovation. We want to harness the opportunities offered by our new company to develop solutions that deliver tangible added value for our customers,” states Andrea Kleiner, Head of Non-Life Switzerland at Helvetia.

A new solution between partial and fully comprehensive insurance

Total loss insurance fills a gap in cover for owners of older vehicles. As vehicles age, fully comprehensive insurance becomes less attractive, while partial comprehensive insurance does not provide cover for collisions caused by the policyholder. Total loss insurance therefore combines all the benefits of partial comprehensive insurance with cover for a total loss resulting from a collision caused by the policyholder.

This means the insurance protection focuses on a risk that can have particularly serious financial consequences for customers. Total loss insurance is available for vehicles from the fourth year of use. It expands the existing range of options between partial and fully comprehensive insurance by providing targeted protection against the financial consequences of a total loss.“With total loss insurance, we have deliberately taken a new approach, developing a solution that is unique in Switzerland in response to a specific customer need. The award reinforces our conviction that innovation requires not only a good idea, but also the courage and perseverance to see it through,” states Angel Guirao, Head of Motor Vehicle Insurance at Helvetia in Switzerland.

Further information



Helvetia launches new type of insurance to bridge the gap between fully and partially comprehensive cover

Guide to total loss insurance: the smart middle ground Helvetia project team (JPEG)