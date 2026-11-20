

EQS-Media / 20.11.2026 / 10:13 CET/CEST



As Black Friday approaches, JIMMY encourages consumers to look beyond initial discounts when choosing countertop water purifiers. Its European product range highlights how functionality, kitchen space and ongoing costs can influence purchasing decisions. Suzhou, China - JIMMY is using the Black Friday shopping period to encourage more considered purchases of countertop water purifiers across Europe, alongside limited-time offers on four product ranges. Covering the R9, R9 Pro, Matrix series and Nespure N9, the approach focuses on everyday requirements, appliance functionality and long-term ownership costs rather than discounts alone. “Consumers today want appliances that look as good as they perform,” said Dora Guan, Sales Director of JIMMY.“With its elegant iron-grey finish and touch interface, our countertop water purifier is designed to complement modern kitchen interiors. For us, simplifying daily hydration and improving water quality should go hand in hand with thoughtful design and ease of use.” Looking beyond the initial purchase price Choosing a water purifier involves more than comparing prices. Consumers may also need to consider installation requirements, replacement filters and whether additional functions would genuinely fit their routines. JIMMY suggests assessing which existing appliances a model could replace, including kettles, water-filter jugs, soda makers, ice makers and capsule coffee machines. The answer depends on the model and individual household needs. It describes its range as plug-and-play, although countertop dimensions should be checked for each product. Different functions for different households The R9 water purifier provides instant hot water with six precise temperature and volume settings and dual pitchers. The Pro model offers the same functions, adding chilled water at 10°C. The modular Matrix series allows users to select functions separately. Its compact M9 Pro base unit provides hot water, while the optional S9 module produces chilled sparkling water and the I9 module makes and crushes ice. Users can pair the base unit with either the S9 module or the I9 module to build their preferred setup. The Nespure N9, introduced at IFA 2026 Berlin, combines water purification with capsule coffee preparation. Compatible with original-line capsules, it uses five-stage ultrafiltration and, according to JIMMY, delivers 98°C water in three seconds. Filtration and ongoing costs JIMMY states that the R9, R9 Pro and Matrix series use seven-stage reverse osmosis filtration, with real-time total dissolved solids (TDS) monitoring. These systems are designed to remove contaminants, including heavy metals, PFAS chemicals and bacteria. A post-filtration remineralisation process adds minerals back to the water, aiming for a mineral-water-like taste. Filters of the water purifiers have a stated design lifespan of 12–24 months. Actual replacement intervals and costs remain relevant when assessing long-term value. Using purified tap water may also reduce reliance on bottled water and associated single-use plastic, depending on household consumption. Limited-time availability across European retail channels Black Friday offers are listed across Amazon, jimmy, jimmyitalia, jimmy, Otto, Kaufland, Unieuro, MediaWorld, eMAG, JOYBUY and Allegro. Availability, stock and promotional conditions vary by regional platform. About JIMMY JIMMY is a technology-focused brand within KingClean Electric Co., Ltd., whose small-appliance development and manufacturing history dates to 1994. KingClean reports over 800 R&D engineers, more than 2,200 patents and over 200 new patent applications annually. JIMMY draws on these capabilities to develop products focused on cleaner, smarter living. Contact: Qiong Hu...

Issuer: JIMMY

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