MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has dismissed a doctor's plea seeking directions to Google and legal database Indian Kanoon to remove a 2019 bail order from name-based online search results, holding that his mere residence in Delhi or the accessibility of the judicial record online within the national capital cannot confer territorial jurisdiction on the court.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ruled that since the FIR, arrest, bail proceedings, filing of the chargesheet, and eventual discharge of the petitioner had all taken place in Assam, the Gauhati High Court would be the appropriate forum to examine his grievance.

The petitioner, a practising doctor, had approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions to Google and Indian Kanoon to de-index a bail order passed by the Gauhati High Court on September 27, 2019, from name-based search results and disable name-based search functionality in respect of the judicial record.

He submitted that although he had subsequently been discharged from the criminal case by a Judicial Magistrate in Assam on January 8, 2021, the bail order continued to appear when his name was searched on Google, adversely affecting his reputation and professional standing.

The petitioner contended that the discharge order had attained finality and that he was entitled to relief under the right to informational privacy guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. However, the respondents raised a preliminary objection, questioning the territorial jurisdiction of the Delhi High Court on the ground that the entire criminal proceedings had taken place in Assam and the judicial order sought to be de-indexed had been passed by the Gauhati High Court.

Upholding the objection, Justice Sharma observed that the petitioner's residence in Delhi was not a material or integral part of the cause of action and could not, by itself, confer territorial jurisdiction on the court.

The Delhi High Court said that the registration of the FIR in Assam, the passing of the bail order by the Gauhati High Court, the filing of the chargesheet and the subsequent discharge of the petitioner by the trial court were the material facts forming the basis of his claim. "The judicial record in question is the record of the High Court of Gauhati, and the record of the underlying criminal proceedings, which would be germane to determine the petitioner's entitlement to the relief sought, is also situated in Assam," the judgment said.

Rejecting the argument that the availability of the bail order through Google and Indian Kanoon in Delhi gave rise to a part of the cause of action, Justice Sharma observed that judicial records uploaded on the internet are accessible across the country and even globally.

"If the mere accessibility of a digitised judicial record at a particular place were to be treated as an integral part of the cause of action, every High Court in the country would possess the jurisdiction to entertain a petition seeking de-indexing of a judicial record of any other Court," the judge said.

The judgment cautioned that accepting such an interpretation would render the territorial jurisdiction requirement under Article 226(2) of the Constitution meaningless and encourage forum shopping.

Invoking the doctrine of forum conveniens, the Delhi High Court held that the Gauhati High Court was the more appropriate forum to adjudicate the dispute, as any direction regulating access to or searchability of a judicial record passed by that court would be most appropriately examined by it.

It also observed that entertaining the petition could result in the same judicial record being considered by two different High Courts, creating the possibility of overlapping or conflicting directions.

"Any direction which would regulate the manner in which a judicial record of that Court is accessed or searched would, in the considered opinion of this Court, be most appropriately examined by that Court itself," the judgment said.

The Delhi High Court dismissed the petition along with pending applications on the ground of lack of territorial jurisdiction, while leaving it open to the petitioner to pursue remedies available under law, including approaching the Gauhati High Court.

It clarified that its observations would not amount to an expression of opinion on the merits of the doctor's claim for de-indexing.