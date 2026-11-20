MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched simultaneous raids and search operations at 12 locations in and around Kolkata in connection with its money laundering investigation against former Trinamool Congress legislator and former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta.

Sources familiar with the development said the locations being searched include the residences of several businessmen reportedly close to Dutta during the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.

The primary objective of the searches is to gather documentary evidence to establish how the alleged proceeds of crime were channelled into local businesses and the construction sector, sources said.

The ED initiated its investigation after registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following Dutta's arrest by the West Bengal Police earlier this year. The central agency's probe is based on an FIR registered by the state police against the former legislator.

Dutta was arrested on June 8 by officers of Bidhannagar-North Police Station under Bidhannagar City Police in connection with a 2018 extortion case. A local businessman had accused him of demanding Rs 1 crore as extortion money.

According to the complaint, Dutta had allegedly sent his associates to the businessman to collect the demanded amount. The complainant claimed that he could pay only Rs 2.30 lakh, following which pressure was allegedly mounted on him to arrange the remaining amount.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested Dutta and subsequently conducted searches at several addresses linked to him as part of the investigation.

The ED later registered an ECIR and began examining the alleged financial transactions and the possible movement of proceeds of crime. Officials of the central agency had earlier conducted raids and searches at multiple locations in connection with the case.

Dutta was granted bail by the Calcutta High Court on October 13. However, while granting him relief, the court directed him to extend full cooperation to the investigating agency during the course of the probe.

The former legislator has denied the allegations against him since the beginning.