MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue, G. Parameshwara, on Friday said the distribution of 15 lakh housing sites to poor families would be accorded special priority, directing officials to expedite the identification of beneficiaries and completion of land-related procedures to ensure timely implementation of the scheme.

Addressing a progress review meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners at Vikasa Soudha here, Dy CM Parameshwara said providing permanent housing security to the poor was one of the major priorities of the Karnataka government.

Despite several development programmes, many poor families continue to live in huts, which was a matter of concern, he said, adding that the housing site distribution scheme, in line with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's vision, must be implemented effectively.

Around 24,000 acres of land had already been identified for the purpose. Officials were directed to ensure there was no delay in identifying eligible beneficiaries, completing land-related procedures and taking necessary steps for distribution of the sites.

Reviewing the implementation of Revenue Department and Youth Empowerment and Sports Department programmes, Dy CM Parameshwara said government schemes must be implemented within the prescribed timelines and their benefits should reach eligible beneficiaries without delay.

He warned that negligence and unnecessary administrative delays would not be tolerated. While some districts had performed well, others had failed to achieve the expected progress. Officials must identify bottlenecks, examine the reasons for delays and find solutions to ensure targets were met within the stipulated timeframe, Dy CM Parameshwara said.

Expressing concern over the severe drought situation in Karnataka, Dy CM Parameshwara said the state had not anticipated such an intense drought due to the impact of Super El Nino and added that the Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar government had introduced several measures and issued necessary directions to address the situation, but farmers continued to face distress.

There were no reports of a good crop in any district, while the northeast monsoon had also remained below expectations he said and directed officials to comprehensively assess the impact of drought on agriculture and other sectors and initiate necessary preventive and relief measures.

Dy CM Parameshwara instructed Deputy Commissioners to ensure adequate drinking water supply to people and sufficient fodder for livestock and added that although directions had been issued to distribute fodder seed kits to farmers, implementation remained unsatisfactory in some districts.

A proposal seeking an additional Rs 30 crore for the distribution of fodder seed kits had been submitted and would be examined. Officials must take advance measures to prevent fodder shortages for livestock, he said.

Dy CM Parameshwara pulled up officials over delays in distributing the Rs 5,000 drought relief announced for every eligible farmer, pointing out that the exercise had not been completed in some districts even two months after the announcement.

"Government announcements cannot remain only on paper. They must be implemented effectively. What answer do we give farmers who are still waiting for relief? Officials must seriously consider the impression such delays create among the public," Parameshwara said and directed officials to take immediate steps to ensure that all eligible farmers received the relief without further delay.

Dy CM Parameshwara said around 23 lakh people had been identified as not qualifying for pension benefits in the state and added that Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners should have exercised greater caution during the initial verification process.

He directed officials to undertake a comprehensive review to ensure that eligible beneficiaries were not deprived of pensions and that ineligible people did not receive the benefits.

Stressing transparency, speed and accountability in the implementation of government programmes, he said officials should not limit themselves to submitting progress reports.

"What matters is not progress reports, but whether the actual benefits of government programmes are reaching the people. Administrative efficiency must be demonstrated by achieving targets within the prescribed timelines," Dy CM Parameshwara said.

Principal Secretary, Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, Naveen Raj Singh; Revenue Department and State Disaster Management Secretary Manoj Kumar Meena; Agriculture Department Secretary Trilok Chandra; Revenue Commissioner Meena Nagaraj; Commissioner for Survey, Settlement and Land Records Rakesh Kumar; State Disaster Management Commissioner Honnamba; Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Sports M.N. Anucheth and other senior officials were present.