MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Imagine Dragons will perform an exclusive acoustic performance at House 44 on Friday 4 December Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The performance adds a new dimension to Yasalam's entertainment programme across Yas Island during Abu Dhabi Grand Prix week

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November, 2026: Imagine Dragons will bring an exclusive performance to Yasalam Unplugged on 4 December, with the globally acclaimed band set to perform at House 44, the new hospitality experience in F1 Paddock ClubTM created by F1®, Lewis Hamilton and Soho House during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The invitation-only event adds a new dimension to this year's entertainment programme, bringing a more intimate musical experience during race week. Produced by Ethara Live, in partnership with Destination Partner the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Yasalam Unplugged is the latest addition to the ever-growing entertainment programme taking place during race week across multiple locations on Yas Island.

David Powell, Chief Portfolio and Strategy Officer at Ethara, said:“Yasalam Unplugged brings a different offering to this year's line up as we pair one of the world's most recognised bands, Imagine Dragons, with an acoustic format at the world's leading crossover of sports and entertainment, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Alongside the After-Race Concerts, Yasalam Classics, Official After-Parties and our wider programme across Yas Island, it demonstrates the breadth of entertainment on offer throughout race week.”

Known for their global hits Believer, Thunder and Whatever It Takes, the band will bring a different sound to House 44 with a stripped back performance. The Grammy Award-winning band will return to the stage at Etihad Live on 5 December for the After-Race Concerts.

The wider Yasalam presented by etisalat programme will bring together global stars across the Island. Italian maestro Andrea Bocelli will open the Yasalam programme on 2 December at Etihad Arena with the inaugural Yasalam Classics.

The After-Race Concerts begin on Thursday 3 December at Etihad Live, with an impressive double-billed evening headlined by Kings of Leon and Lewis Capaldi. Friday 4 December brings the global superstar Jennifer Lopez to the stage with the JLo Show. Saturday 5 December features Imagine Dragons at Etihad Live and Sunday 6 December closes the After-Race Concerts with performances by The Chainsmokers and The Script.

Across the island, Yasalam brings its Official After-Party to Yas Gateway Park on 4 December with the electronic music artist Anyma bring his acclaimed audiovisual show, Anyma presents ÆDEN.

In addition to the already impressive line-up of artists, global DJs Shimza, CamelPhat and Black Coffee bring their electronic music to 16/360 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

After-Race Concerts are exclusively available to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders, with Golden Circle upgrades available for fans looking to get closer to the stage. Yasalam Classics featuring Andrea Bocelli and the Official After-Party with Anyma are ticketed separately, while access to performances at 16/360 requires a ticket to the venue.

Ticket availability is now limited. Fans are encouraged to visit abudhabigp to explore remaining ticket options and the full range of experiences available across the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix week.

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