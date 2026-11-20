MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A multidisciplinary fertility pathway helped manage neurological and cardiac considerations before pregnancy Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates –November 2026: SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has announced the successful pregnancy of a young patient with a complex medical history, following advanced fertility treatment delivered at SEHA Tawam Fertility Services through a carefully coordinated multidisciplinary care pathway.

The patient had been diagnosed at a young age with multiple sclerosis and was later found to have a congenital cardiac condition, specifically a fenestrated atrial septal defect, a small opening between the upper chambers of the heart that required specialist intervention before pregnancy could be safely considered.

Following years of medical management and clinical follow-up, the patient sought reproductive care at SEHA Tawam Fertility Services with the hope of starting a family. Given her neurological and cardiac history, her care required detailed risk assessment and close coordination between reproductive medicine, neurology, and cardiology teams to ensure that the pregnancy pathway could be pursued as carefully as possible.

She underwent a personalised fertility treatment plan using Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), a specialised form of in vitro fertilisation (IVF). Her treatment included ovarian stimulation and oocyte (egg) retrieval, followed by embryo freezing and embryo transfer after preparing the endometrial (womb lining). These procedures resulted in a confirmed pregnancy, offering a powerful message of hope to couples facing complex medical conditions.

Dr Sindhu Bhairavi, Reproductive Medicine Specialist at SEHA Tawam Fertility Services, said:“For many couples, fertility treatment is both a clinical and emotional journey shaped by hope, uncertainty, and resilience. This case demonstrates how advanced reproductive medicine, multidisciplinary planning, and compassionate care can make IVF possible, helping patients with complex medical conditions pursue pregnancy with greater confidence and appropriate clinical oversight.

Dr Bhairavi added,“At SEHA Tawam Fertility Services, we tailor advanced fertility treatments to each patient's unique health needs. In complex cases, close collaboration with other specialities is essential to ensure that each step is carefully planned, clinically appropriate, and centred on the patient's well-being.”

The outcome reflects the role of SEHA Tawam Fertility Services as a trusted destination for advanced fertility care in the UAE and reinforces SEHA's commitment to delivering patient-centred care supported by specialist expertise and modern reproductive technologies.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic s, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises:

About SEHA:

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a big number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving of customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, urgent care, 6 dialysis s, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

To find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.