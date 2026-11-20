A suspected extramarital relationship allegedly triggered a contract killing in Maharashtra, where a 23-year-old airline employee was brutally stabbed to death in a remote forest in Gondia district. Police have arrested four people, including the wife of the victim's longtime friend, in connection with the murder, while two other accused remain absconding.

The victim, identified as Varsha Turkar, worked with a leading airline and was posted at Pune airport. She had travelled to her maternal home in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district with her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to celebrate Diwali.

On November 14, Varsha left home to meet her longtime friend, Nitesh Aggarwal, 42, a prominent realtor based in Gondia. The two had reportedly known each other for more than a decade and decided to visit a secluded forest stretch near the Wainganga river, close to the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border.

Three masked assailants allegedly intercepted the duo near a Shiva temple in the Bondarani forests, under Dawaniwada police station limits, and stabbed Varsha to death. Nitesh was the only eyewitness to the attack.

Wife allegedly plotted Rs 13 lakh contract killing

Police suspect that the murder was a premeditated contract killing worth Rs 13 lakh, allegedly orchestrated by Nitesh's wife, Mona Aggarwal, 41. According to police, Mona was reportedly troubled by her husband's alleged relationship with Varsha and feared that the affair could eventually lead to a divorce.

Police said Mona allegedly approached her neighbour, Kunal Kumbhalkar, 31, a wealthy businessman, to arrange the killing. Kunal subsequently contacted alleged gangster Shahrukh Pathan and paid him Rs 13 lakh to execute the plan.

Shahrukh allegedly handed the contract to three local youths from Sanjaynagar Muri - Imran Karim Sheikh, 26, Naylan Sheikh and Krish Raut - who were tasked with eliminating Varsha.

Accused allegedly tracked car using GPS

According to police, the accused tracked the movements of Nitesh's car, which was registered in Mona's name. They allegedly accessed the vehicle's live GPS location using its iConnect app ID and password, allowing them to follow the pair into the forest.

Wife Hired Killers for ₹13 Lakh to Murder IndiGo Airlines Employee Varsha Turkar Over Husband's Affair

The brutal murder of Varsha Turkar, an indigo employee at #Pune Airport, has finally been solved. Fed up with her husband's extramarital affair, the wife herself orchestrated the murder plot. She paid a 'supari' (contract killing fee) of ₹13 lakh; four individuals, including the wife, have been arrested. The case concerning the murder of Varsha Turkar-whose body was found in the Bondrani forest of #Gondia-has been uncovered.

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 19, 2026

Gondia SP Gorakh Bhamre said the attackers used the tracking information to locate the couple before striking. The three assailants allegedly attacked Varsha when the vehicle stopped near the temple.

300 CCTV cameras examined to crack murder case

Police analysed footage from nearly 300 CCTV cameras installed across the Bondarani forest region and neighbouring areas, including Tiroda, Khairlanji, Varashivni and Gondia. They also relied on cellphone surveillance, call detail records and vehicle movement data to identify those involved.

A combination of technical analysis, intelligence inputs and CCTV footage eventually led investigators to Imran, a history-sheeter from Sanjaynagar Muri. He was taken into custody on November 19 and allegedly confessed to the crime, claiming that Mona had masterminded Varsha's murder.

Following his alleged confession, police detained Mona and Kunal on Friday and handed them over to Dawaniwada police along with Imran. All four, including Shahrukh Pathan, were subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile, two other alleged assailants, Naylan Sheikh and Krish Raut, remain on the run as the investigation continues.