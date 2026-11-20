Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 has got another controversial twist as contestant Jeetu Kamal became the first finalist of the season. However, his win at the 'Ticket To Finale' task has received criticism from the audience.

Jeetu Kamal wins the Ticket To Finale

The last task included Saurav Das and Jeetu Kamal. In this task, both had to hold on their rickshaws while the other contestants tried to distract them. Contestants were not allowed to push the other person or their rickshaws.

However, in this task Jeetu have pushed Saurav from his rickshaw which resulted in him falling down and getting injured. The incident led to heated arguments between the contestants. While some criticised Jeetu Kamal's playing style in this task, others supported him. In the end, Jeetu won the task and has become the first finalist.

Jeetu Kamal receives criticism

Jeetu Kamal's win has caused mixed reactions among the audience. Many people felt bad for Saurav and are questioning whether Jeetu Kamal's actions were fair as per the rules of this task. Saurav's wife Darshana Banik (actress) also commented on the incident and found it shameful. She also said 'Sourav you won for me (us).'

Game khelte giye kawke physically hurt kora ta kono sportsmanship noy. Aj rickshaw task-e Sourav-er sathe ja holo seta ekdom-i thik hoyni. Get well soon dada, puro Bengal tomar sathe ache! ❤️ #WeStandWithSourav #BiggBossBangla #SouravDas @StarJalsha_ Tanmay Mondal (@stylish_tanmay) November 19, 2026

Jitu is really vile

Physical violence is against rule

Task er modhye krle ki violence ta violence thake na‍♀️

BB shows unreal biasedness for him

Bt jitu ota na krle task ta kivabe end hto jani na..Baje task

& amp; my 2 favs r with that jitu is smthing pissed me off

#BiggBossBangla

- Oindrila Mandal (@oindrila_mandal) November 20, 2026

Jeetu Kamal wants to withdraw his ticket

Even though Jeetu Kamal has won the task, he went to Bigg Boss and requested for him to be stripped of his ticket to the finale. He stated that he would like to make it to the finale on his own merit. Therefore, he is willing to give up his ticket in the upcoming Dadar Darbar episode on this Saturday. We still have to wait and see if Bigg Boss agrees to his request.