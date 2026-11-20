MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 20 (IANS) India's fast bowler Akash Deep credited head coach Gautam Gambhir with constant encouragement and support during his recovery from a back injury, saying the coach's regular communication helped keep him motivated throughout rehabilitation.

Akash, who returned to Test cricket during the ongoing match against New Zealand in Wellington after more than a year, said Gambhir stayed in touch even when he was away from the national team, regularly checking in on his recovery and encouraging him to return stronger.

The Bengal pacer made an immediate impact on his comeback, claiming three wickets as New Zealand were bowled out for 368 on the second day, with Henry Nicholls scoring an unbeaten 175 and Glenn Phillips contributing 118.

Speaking to reporters after the day's play, Akash opened up about the challenges of recovering from a back injury, particularly for a fast bowler, and acknowledged Gambhir's role in helping him maintain a positive mindset.

“It is quite difficult as a fast bowler to suffer a back injury and then think about making a comeback; it is definitely very challenging. But one good thing for me was that our coach, GG sir (Gautam Gambhir), even during that time, would always follow up with me, message me, ask how my rehab was going, and tell me to come back even stronger. All of that served as great motivation and was very positive for me," He said.

"During my injury period, I tried to work even harder on myself-on how much stronger I could get and how much more I could improve my skills. Today, even after returning to international cricket after one and a half years, I did not feel like I was playing an international match after such a long gap. So I am very happy about that,” Akash added.

Reflecting on India's bowling effort, which saw New Zealand lose their final four wickets after reaching 317/6, Akash pointed to the advantage of getting a fresh ball and the additional rest it provided the fast bowlers.

“In the last two sessions, the ball was a little old. The wicket was good after lunch. It was slow. Today, it was a new ball. We got some rest. We were fresh. That was the only difference,” he said.

Akash also explained the thinking behind his dismissal of Phillips, whose innings had put New Zealand in a strong position. With little assistance from the surface, the Indian pacer focused on maintaining discipline and repeatedly hitting the same areas before producing a delivery that breached the batter's defence.

“I had been trying to bowl in specific areas for quite some time because the ball was not moving much or doing much off the pitch. So, with patience, I was trying to bowl in one area. On that particular ball, I put in a bit of extra effort to make it do a bit more, and it came out just the way I had planned,” he said.

“I was bowling wide so that the batsman would be tempted to play. I bowled five or six balls from wide, and the batsman started playing at me; earlier in the over, he was leaving them. Then I suddenly came closer to the stumps, and he got out on the second ball. So that was to play with the batsman's mind, creating an angle so he would come forward to play,” Akash added.

India finished the second day at 159/1 in reply to New Zealand's first-innings total, with KL Rahul unbeaten on 52 and Devdutt Padikkal on 15. Yashasvi Jaiswal had earlier provided a brisk start with 85 off 89 deliveries, striking 16 boundaries.