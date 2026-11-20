MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SettleMint supports the transaction which covered the on-chain settlement of a tokenized bond for a Maybank client on the bank's permissioned blockchain network.

Singapore, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SettleMint supported Maybank, one of the largest banks in the ASEAN region, in completing a tokenized bond pilot transaction with its insurance arm, Etiqa Life Insurance Berhad. The pilot was enabled by SettleMint's Digital Asset Lifecycle Platform (DALP) and covered the settlement of underlying bonds in tokenized form and their exchange against tokenized deposits on the bank's permissioned blockchain.

The bond transaction forms part of a wider pilot program through which Maybank has tested tokenization within its own environment, spanning tokenized deposits and near real-time cross-border payments.

"This pilot transaction demonstrates how tokenized securities, tokenized deposits and custody processes can be brought together in a delivery-versus-payment workflow spanning on-chain and conventional infrastructures," said Rivai Tan , Global Head, Structuring & Quant, Global Markets, Maybank. "Building on our earlier initiatives in tokenized deposits and cross-border payments, it provides practical evidence of how such workflows can support seamless, programmable and efficient settlement as financial markets become increasingly digitalized."

"Maybank has tested tokenization inside its own governance and systems from the outset," said Adam Popat, Chief Executive Officer of SettleMint. "This pilot brings that approach to capital markets. We are pleased to have supported the Maybank team with DALP, and we look forward to supporting the bank as it assesses the next phase."

About Maybank

Maybank is among Asia's leading financial group and Southeast Asia's fourth largest bank by assets, with a significant global workforce and an extensive network spanning ASEAN and key international financial centres. Guided by its ROAR30 strategy, Maybank continues to Humanise Financial Services through values-based offerings that deliver exceptional customer experience, drive positive societal impact and power the real economy. The Group provides a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer and corporate banking, investment banking, Islamic banking, insurance and takaful, and asset management.

Maybank has been recognised by Euromoney's Awards for Excellence 2026 as the Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility in the World, Best Bank for ESG in Asia, Best Bank for D&I (Diversity & Inclusion) in Asia, Best Bank for Large Corporates in both ASEAN and Malaysia, and Best Bank in Malaysia.



About SettleMint

SettleMint, headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with offices in the UAE, Singapore, and Japan, is the company behind DALP, the Digital Asset Lifecycle Platform. DALP enables financial institutions, market infrastructure operators, and governments to build, deploy, manage, and trade digital assets and blockchain applications at scale.

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