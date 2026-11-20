frp moto gmb100 gas powered mini bike for kids

A rider puts the new FRP Moto FX125 - a 125cc four-speed manual-clutch dirt bike for youth, teens, and adults - through its paces on the trail.

frp moto mini bike is for every rider, coming to join frp mini bike community

GMB100-A 99cc mini bike for kids and adults at $349.99 ($50 off, lowest 2026 site price) with 3-day delivery on eligible in-stock orders for Christmas.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the holiday shopping season enters its busiest stretch, many parents are looking beyond short-lived indoor gadgets for a Christmas gift that gets kids outside, builds coordination, and brings the whole family into the backyard or onto private trails. Meeting that seasonal demand,FRP Moto is offering its popular 99cc GMB100 gas mini bike for $349.99 this Black Friday, guaranteed to be its lowest website price of 2026.“We want to help families make memories outdoors this Christmas, while giving something back to those who have served,” said Wei, founder of FRP Moto.Through its Salute Program, FRP Moto offers eligible veterans, service members, and military families $80 off the GMB100 and GMB100P after FRP Moto GOVX ID verification.Built as a true 99cc mini bike for kids and adults alike, the GMB100 is engineered to bridge the gap between an approachable starter machine for younger riders and a sturdy recreational bike that parents can comfortably ride as well. Powered by a four-stroke 99cc gas engine paired with fully automatic operation, the bike removes the learning curve of a manual clutch and gear shifting. First-time riders can focus on balance, throttle control, and braking, while experienced adult riders can hop on for backyard laps without feeling cramped or underpowered.On the hardware side, the GMB100 comes equipped with SunF all-terrain tires mounted on rims sourced from a Honda supplier, giving riders dependable traction across grass, gravel, and packed dirt. With a 4.8 out of 5 rating across nearly 700 customer reviews on the brand's site, the model has become FRP Moto's flagship entry point for families introducing young riders to gas-powered powersports.To make early Christmas planning straightforward, FRP Moto's 2026 Black Friday sale centers on transparent pricing, fast parcel fulfillment, and long-term ownership support rather than complicated coupon tiers:Lowest 2026 Website Price Guarantee: FRP Moto guarantees that the $349.99 Black Friday price is the lowest price offered on frpmoto in 2026 for the standard GMB100. Because early Black Friday pricing matches the main Black Friday and Cyber Monday event rates, gift buyers do not need to wait until next week to secure the best deal or risk holiday inventory bottlenecks.Three-Day Delivery on Eligible In-Stock Orders: During the Black Friday promotion, eligible in-stock mini bikes and parcel-shipped models carry a three-day delivery guarantee. For parents coordinating December gift arrivals, fast parcel turnaround removes the guesswork often associated with ordering larger powersports items online.Stackable Multi-Bike Savings for Families: Families shopping for siblings or pairing a youth bike with a parent's ride can stack per-bike discounts within a single order. Each eligible model receives its own automatic markdown-for example, pairing a GMB100 ($50 off) with an upgraded GMB100P ($519.99, $50 off) saves $100 automatically at checkout.Dedicated Replacement and Upgrade Parts Availability: A common concern among holiday buyers is whether a seasonal mini bike can be maintained after December. FRP Moto stocks direct replacement parts and performance upgrades-including spring seat kits, exhaust components, and suspension kits-so families can keep their bikes running smoothly for years.Beyond the flagship GMB100, the seasonal event spans a wider range of rider ages, sizes, and skill levels. Younger beginners ages six and up can start on the 40cc MB40 mini bike ($209.99, $30 off) or the Sahara 40 kids ATV, while riders seeking higher ground clearance and suspension travel can explore the FRP Moto dirt bike collection, including the 40cc FX40 Ogemaw ($249.99, $30 off), the manual-clutch 125cc FX125 (from $739.99, $60 to $70 off), and the four-speed oil-cooled 140cc FX140 ($1,069.99, $80 off). Shoppers considering larger dirt bikes should note that the FX125 and FX140 ship via freight carrier and are excluded from the three-day parcel delivery guarantee.For families still deciding which engine displacement or frame geometry best matches a rider's height and experience level, the FRP Moto official website also features an interactive ride-finder quiz, assembly tutorials, maintenance guides, and direct customer support to help match each gift buyer with the right setup before Christmas morning.About FRP MotoFRP Moto specializes in high-performance, dependable gas mini bikes, dirt bikes, pocket bikes, and ATVs for riders of all skill levels. Committed to quality craftsmanship, safety, and outdoor adventure, FRP Moto provides thrilling powersport experiences backed by dedicated customer support, rapid US-based shipping, and a vibrant rider community.

Kira Guan

FRP MOTO

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frp gmb100 mini bike for kids

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Christmas Gifts on Wheels: FRP MOTO GMB100 Mini Bike Drops to $349.99 for Black Friday News Provided By FRP MOTO November 20, 2026, 09:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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