FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cynthia Brown, business consultant specializing in business development and financial support, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares insights on overcoming business barriers, building organizational capacity, and turning knowledge gained through life experiences into a source of strength.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their websiteIn her episode, Brown explores how responding to challenges and applying knowledge gained over time can become powerful tools for personal and professional growth. She also discusses overcoming barriers to business success and creating opportunities for sustainable progress.“How we respond to tribulation is not what makes us or breaks us,” said Brown.Cynthia's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Cynthia Brown

Women in Power TV

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Cynthia Brown Joins Women in Power TV News Provided By Inside Success TV November 20, 2026, 09:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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