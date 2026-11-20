Any big Intralogistics system, airport checkpoint lane and many other smaller conveyor installations need to divert transported goods to different destinations.

RIAZZINO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Any big Intra-logistics system and any airport checkpoint lane and many other smaller conveyor installations need to divert or transfer goods to different destinations from the main conveyor lane. The easiest way to do this is a diverter or a transfer with avancon OTU (Omnidirectional Transfer Units).

The basic element of this simple operation is the Omnidirectional Transfer Unit, the OTU, a patented construction brick, which can be combined as a table or can be delivered in pre-assembled lines or now also in form of a frame construction.

And it's made now even easier! Here with this simple frame of aluminum profiles, which you can simply put in a conveyor at any position you like. Just take there the rollers out and put the pre-assembled OTU frame in. Of course you can make it also by yourself.

Immediately you can transport everything, your carton boxes or your bins or any other unit, if it has a flat bottom, or the right or left side, where you want to have a crossing lane.

Depending on the form(s) and dimensions of your goods/ containers/boxes/trays and so on you may need only 2 OTU lines, each as single line or double line or a full OTU table.

In addition, you need a power supply, which you can get from the producer including the firmware and a photosensor.

With this ready-made construction you can also build diverters in 45 ° or corners or transfers to a parallel conveyor or singulation or distribution to one or more conveyor lanes or sideways movement or even a sophisticated sortation system.

This avancon OTU is always the same building brick, always the same or very similar construction, which makes it easy for you, the system integrator or the OEM, do use the avancon OTU everywhere.

Forget all your special developments with pneumatics or other complicated constructed elements.

With the avancon OTU series you save time and money!

Benefits:

.Cost reduction through up to 1 /10th through only 2 motors in line

.Put the frame at any position in a conveyor line instead of rollers or belt.

.Easy build all kind of divertors, transfers, corners, singulations, distributors, sorters with the same construction.

.Transporting small items by just moving by half brick.

.Easy to build full tables or to use single lines (reduced cost)

.Get complete pre-assembled OTU lines or tables or assemble by yourself based on application.

.Get the firmware already installed and tested together with the correct power supply.

.Based on the low height, usable 2 or more OTU tables on small floors on top of each other.

(details you find ) and the various application on the next side or various videos under

and the following sides.

Or simply speak to our engineers +41 91 222 1010 (Avancon SA)

Dieter Specht

Avancon

+41 79 620 37 93

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The easiest way to create a diverter or crossing or even a sorter in a roller conveyor. News Provided By Avancon November 20, 2026, 09:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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