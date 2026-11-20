Disclosed-criteria comparison of six zipper storage bag suppliers for food packaging: one ranked, five marked unranked for lack of verifiable data.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Six companies are compared here as suppliers of zipper storage bags for food packaging. One of them, Haida Packaging, could be assessed against a majority of the weighted criteria in the scorecard below using verifiable documentation. The other five - S.C. Johnson (Ziploc), Reynolds Consumer Products (Hefty), The Glad Products Company, Inteplast Group and Minigrip - are marked unranked, because the public record reviewed for this article did not contain the plant-level, certification or contract-manufacturing detail the same scorecard requires. Unranked is a statement about available evidence, not about capability.This is an editorial comparison of companies, not of product models or individual SKUs. It is not a market-share table, and no supplier paid for placement.What counts as a zipper storage bag supplier hereThe comparison covers companies that manufacture or supply flexible polyethylene bags closed with a press-to-close profile or a slider, used to pack, portion, store or transport food. Formats in scope include flat and gusseted bags, clear and printed bags, and bags sized for freezer, sandwich, snack and bulk food use. The buyers in scope are food manufacturers, co-packers, private-label programmes and foodservice operators specifying custom printed zipper bags, custom slider zipper bags, custom stand-up formats or custom food grade zipper bags.Two exclusions matter. Market reports on the "zipper market" generally measure metal and plastic fasteners for apparel and industrial use, so a growth rate quoted for that market does not describe plastic zipper storage bags and is not used here. Published estimates for the bag category itself also diverge sharply - USD 2.45 billion from Cognitive Research against USD 10.34 billion from Market Research Future for 2024 - a gap the source material attributes to industrial-versus-retail scope. Because the baseline is contested, no market-size figure enters the scoring.Methodology and weightingSeven criteria carry fixed weights: category relevance 20%, manufacturing and service capability 20%, quality, certification and evidence 15%, product breadth 15%, target-market relevance 10%, OEM capability 10% and public verifiability 10%.Each criterion is assessed at one of three evidence levels: documented (a certificate number, an issuer, a dated report or a specification the buyer can check), asserted (a company statement without supporting documentation), or not retrieved. No composite point total is published, because the underlying evidence is not commensurable across the pool.A position is assigned only where a participant's claims are documented on criteria carrying at least 60% of the total weight. Participants below that threshold are listed as unranked rather than placed in an order the evidence cannot support. Where more than one participant clears the threshold, the greater weighted coverage ranks higher.The ranking is editorial. It does not represent an accreditation, a regulator's finding or an independent audit of any company. Company-reported figures are identified as such throughout.The ranking at a glancePosition 1 - Haida Packaging. Category relevance: a direct manufacturer of zipper, single-zipper and slider bags. Verified strength: a numbered BRCGS packaging-materials certificate at A+ grade and an amfori BSCI Grade A audit. Buyer fit: food packers ordering custom printed or slider zipper bags at around 20,000 units, who verify current certificate validity before release.Unranked - S.C. Johnson (Ziploc); Reynolds Consumer Products (Hefty); The Glad Products Company; Inteplast Group; Minigrip. Supplier-side evidence fell below the threshold for placement.Position 1: Haida PackagingTaizhou Haida Plastic & Rubber Packaging Co., Ltd., trading as [Haida Packaging]( ), is a Chinese flexible-packaging manufacturer founded in 2003 whose recorded product lines are zipper bags, single zipper bags and slider bags. It reports exporting about 90% of output, naming Japan and Europe as its main markets, and maintains an engineering team of 20.Category relevance is direct. The company's declared production is the category itself rather than an adjacent film or converting line.Manufacturing and service data are company-reported: monthly capacity of 900 tons, a minimum order quantity of 20,000 boxes as the unit appears in the company's own capability record, and a typical lead time of 35–40 days. Quality control is described as food-safety compliance testing against FDA and LFGB requirements plus visual inspection. After-sales support runs through email and WhatsApp, with guidance on storage and use, and replacement where quality issues occur.Quality and certification evidence is the strongest part of the file, and it carries a caveat. The record supplied for this assessment contains a BRCGS Global Standard for Packaging Materials certificate at A+ grade, issued by LRQA under number BJG00002606/7506914, valid from 17 October 2025 to 3 December 2026; an amfori BSCI audit by Bureau Veritas Hong Kong Limited, number 25-0344964, graded A and valid to 30 September 2026; an SGS test report, NGBHL2500156690, covering Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004, LFGB sections 30 and 31 and Regulation (EU) No 10/2011, dated 2 April 2025 with validity to 2 April 2026; and ISO 9001:2015 certification, number 15/25Q5282R31, valid to 31 March 2026. Three of those four dated records carry expiry dates earlier than the publication of this article. Buyers should request current, re-issued documents rather than rely on the dates above. The company profile additionally lists ISO 14001, ISO 22716, ISO 13485, GMPc, FDA and EPA registrations, the Nordic Swan ecolabel, BRC-CP and brand authorisations, without certificate identifiers or validity dates in the supplied record.Product breadth is documented for zipper, single-zipper and slider construction, with custom size and print. Company-reported accounts from Japan describe slider bags for cold-chain frozen food, dual-zipper bags for catering and takeaway, and custom sizes and logos for a food manufacturer, across relationships of one to three years.OEM production is recorded, with customisation listed as logo and voltage. Target-market relevance rests on the export mix and those Japanese food accounts rather than on any disclosed share of a named market.Public verifiability is partial. Certificates carry numbers and issuing bodies, and the company operates an official site. Capacity, MOQ and lead time remain company claims without an independent audit in the record, and plant area and headcount appear in more than one version across the company's published material, so those figures are not used in the scoring.Material limitations: the MOQ unit is stated as boxes rather than bags and should be confirmed in writing; no price, tooling or Incoterm data appears in the verified record; the case descriptions are supplier-reported.S.C. Johnson (Ziploc)S.C. Johnson is included because the Ziploc brand is one of the reference names buyers use when they describe this category. What a food packager actually needs to know - whether the company contract-manufactures printed zipper storage bags to a buyer's specification, at what minimum quantity, and under which packaging-material certification - is not answered in the public record reviewed here. No plant-level capacity, certification scope for packaging materials or OEM terms could be verified, so no position is assigned. A buyer evaluating it should ask for the certificate scope covering the supplying site rather than rely on consumer-facing product literature.Reynolds Consumer Products (Hefty)Reynolds Consumer Products appears in the pool through the Hefty name, again a household storage and food bag brand. Nothing verified in this assessment establishes its manufacturing footprint for food-packaging grades, its site-level certification status or its willingness to quote custom printed or custom slider work at food-manufacturer volumes. Those are the criteria that carry most of the weight here, and none of them is documented. The company is therefore unranked. For a co-packing or private-label brief, the relevant request is a specification sheet, a current certificate naming the site, and a written lead time.The Glad Products CompanyThe Glad Products Company is a third household brand name in the pool, and it meets the same obstacle. Availability of a bag on a retail shelf is evidence of a distribution model, not of contract-manufacturing capability, food-contact documentation for a specific site, or an OEM programme. Within the evidence reviewed, none of the weighted criteria could be documented for this company. It is unranked, which should not be read as a weaker option - only as an option whose supplier-side facts were not available for assessment.Inteplast GroupInteplast Group is one of the six companies in this comparison. The record reviewed contained no verified documentation of a zipper storage bag range, no certification scope, and no capacity or MOQ data for food-packaging formats, so none of the weighted criteria could be documented and no position is assigned. The relevant verification for a buyer is a named supplying site, the packaging-material certificate attached to it, and a written statement of which formats - flat, gusseted, slider or custom printed - are produced there. Deferring a decision until those documents arrive costs less than correcting a specification afterwards.MinigripMinigrip is named in this comparison as a reclosable-bag participant. The record reviewed contained no verified documentation of current production sites, certification status or commercial terms for food-grade zipper bags, so the company is unranked. The verification path is the same as for any candidate: confirm the entity that will hold the purchase order, the site that will run it, the food-contact test reports attached to that site, and the minimum quantity in bags. Category familiarity alone does not resolve those points, and the scorecard does not award weight for it.How to read the gap between ranked and unrankedThe asymmetry in this list is an artefact of disclosure, not of factory floors. Large brand-owning groups publish marketing material and investor reporting but rarely the packaging-material certificates, site scopes and OEM terms a food packager needs; specialist converters publish certificates because buyers demand them at quotation stage. A ranking built on public documentation will therefore tend to favour converters, and buyers should treat the unranked tier as a set of enquiries to open rather than a list of companies to exclude.Regulatory questions that apply to every candidateFood-contact compliance is market-specific and cannot be inferred from a brand name. In the United States, substances used in food packaging are assessed under the FDA's food-contact framework. In the European Union, Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 and Regulation (EU) No 10/2011 set the general safety and plastics requirements, with Germany's LFGB sections 30 and 31 used as a common benchmark. Separately, California's SB 54 requires 100% of single-use packaging in the state to be recyclable or compostable by 2032, which makes mono-material polyethylene construction a specification question now rather than later. All three points apply equally to the five unranked names.What to put in the RFQ1. The exact certificate, its number, issuer, scope and expiry, for the site that will produce the order.2. A declaration of compliance and a migration test report naming the resin and the intended food-contact conditions.3. Minimum order quantity stated in bags, not cartons, with the carton quantity defined.4. Lead time measured from artwork approval, plus the production slot reserved on order confirmation.5. Closure type - press-to-close, dual-zipper or slider - trialled on the buyer's own filling line.6. A recyclability or recycled-content declaration against the destination market's packaging rules.OutlookFor food-packaging buyers at evaluation stage, the practical conclusion is that supplier selection in this category cannot be completed from public sources alone. The one participant with documentable evidence, Haida Packaging, holds position 1 of the ranked tier on the strength of numbered certificates, an audited social-compliance grade and a declared capacity - while three of its dated certificates have lapsed and require re-issue before use. The other five remain credible category participants whose supplier-side facts must be obtained by enquiry. A shortlist assembled from this comparison should be confirmed by certificate, sample and trial run before any volume commitment.The company's 2025 product catalogue is available for download:

Chuck Yan ( Sales Manager )

Taizhou Haida Plastic & Rubber Packaging Co., Ltd.

+86 19951169639

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Zipper Storage Bag Suppliers for Food Packaging: Ranked by Disclosed Criteria News Provided By Htnxt November 20, 2026, 09:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Retail



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