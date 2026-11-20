HighLevel's 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion: 50% off the first three months on any plan for new customers, November 23 to December 6.

HighLevel's promotion runs Nov 23 to Dec 6, 2026, with 50% off the first three months for new customers. The guide explains every offer by plan.

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NetPartners Marketing, an independent digital marketing publisher and HighLevel affiliate partner, has published a plan-by-plan guide to HighLevel's 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion. HighLevel is an all-in-one CRM and marketing automation platform used by marketing agencies and small businesses.The promotion runs in two parts, according to HighLevel's offer details. Black Friday Week starts Monday, November 23 at 8:00 AM Pacific and ends Sunday, November 29 at 11:59 PM Pacific. Cyber Monday Week follows from Monday, November 30 at 12:00 AM Pacific to Sunday, December 6 at 11:59 PM Pacific. The new customer offer is scheduled to go live on HighLevel's Black Friday page on November 23 and on HighLevel's Cyber Week page on November 30.What New Customers Can GetNew customers receive 50% off their first three months on any HighLevel plan:- Starter: $48.50 a month for three months, then $97- Unlimited: $148.50 a month for three months, then $297- Founder (formerly Agency Pro): $248.50 a month for three months, then $497Customers on a free trial during the promotion receive 50% off their current plan for three months, so a trial started before November 23 can still use the offer.What Existing Customers Can GetExisting customers receive upgrade offers based on their current plan. Unlimited customers can move to the Founder plan at the $297 price for three months, or choose Founder annual billing at $4,473. Annual plans are 25% off in total during the promotion. Add-on bundles covering HIPAA compliance, the White Label Mobile App and Premium Support are discounted by 25% for one add-on, 35% for two and 50% for three or more. Existing customers claim these offers inside the HighLevel app, on the holiday promos page at gohighlevel/holiday-promos."The holiday promotion is a good moment to start on HighLevel, but the offers differ for new customers, trial accounts and existing customers," said Zoltan Juhasz, founder of NetPartners Marketing. "The guide puts every option on one page, so people can compare the plans, the annual pricing and the trial option before the sale opens."The guide also explains what happens after the three discounted months, when plans return to their standard monthly price and account data stays in place, and when an annual plan can cost less than paying monthly.DisclosureNetPartners Marketing is an independent HighLevel affiliate partner and is not owned by, operated by or acting on behalf of HighLevel. It receives referral payments from HighLevel when readers sign up through its links. Offer details are taken from HighLevel's published promotion materials and may change at HighLevel's discretion.About NetPartners MarketingNetPartners Marketing, operated by Agence Vesta Inc., publishes guides, playbooks and research on HighLevel, CRM software and marketing automation for agencies and small businesses at netpartners.

Zoltan Juhasz

Agence Vesta Inc.

+1 514-907-7709

HighLevel Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026: the offers explained

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NetPartners Marketing Publishes Guide to HighLevel's 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Offers News Provided By Agence Vesta Inc. November 20, 2026, 09:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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