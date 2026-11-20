SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Schindellegi, Switzerland, November 19, 2026: Log-hub, the Swiss supply chain analytics software company, brought its Meet & Connect event series to Pune, India, on November 18, 2026, to show supply chain leaders how AI and proven optimization cases can reduce manual planning work and help logistics service providers and shippers recover lost margin.

Supply chain optimization often still involves manual work and constant switching between tools, which takes time away from the decisions themselves. At the same time, AI assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT are becoming part of everyday work for many professionals.

One of the topics discussed in Pune was how supply chain teams can reduce this manual work. As part of its own efforts in this direction, Log-hub presented its connectors for Claude and ChatGPT, which make its supply chain optimization capabilities available inside these AI assistants.

Another topic on the agenda was where logistics service providers and shippers lose money. For LSPs, the focus was on recovering lost margin, and for shippers, on making manufacturing faster, more controlled and more cost-efficient. Log-hub presented 50 proven use cases across supply chain planning, simulation and optimization showing how both can protect their margins.

Log-hub also used the evening to announce a new product. The official release is scheduled for 2027.

“The real value of Meet & Connect is the direct conversation with people who plan and run supply chains every day,” said Ritik Luthra, CCO of Log-hub.“In Pune, we heard first-hand where teams lose time and money. Those insights feed directly into what we build next, including the new product we announced this evening, which we will officially release in April 2027 at the Transport Logistic trade fair in Munich.”

Meet & Connect networking events, which Log-hub launched in 2025 in Zurich, Switzerland, bring supply chain leaders together to discuss industry challenges and how AI and data-driven solutions are shaping supply chain management. The Pune edition extends this growing global initiative to India. The evening was hosted by Log-hub India branch and global management team, giving guests the chance to discuss their own challenges directly with experienced supply chain professionals.

Milica Malinovic

Log-hub AG

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Log-hub Meet & Connect Brings Supply Chain Leaders Together in Pune, India News Provided By Log-hub AG November 20, 2026, 09:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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