MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Friday, lashed out at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's "$30 trillion economy" remark has exposed the LoP's lies about the state of the Indian economy and also his "love for Pakistan's economy".

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Rahul Gandhi of meeting "anti-India forces" during his foreign tour.

"At a time when Rahul Gandhi calls the Indian economy a disaster and questions India's democracy, his own party's leaders engage in vote-bank politics in the country. In this situation, a Congress leader has exposed Rahul Gandhi's anti-national, anti-Indian democracy and anti-Indian economy agenda," he remarked.

Bhandari was referring to Revanth Reddy's remark, "'Telangana Rising' is aligned with Viksit Bharat in 2047. India will be a $30 trillion economy, and Telangana will contribute $3 trillion."

Reacting to the same, the BJP leader said: "This means that even Congress leaders acknowledge that there is no economic disaster and that India is moving towards becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047. Rahul Gandhi can't see this reality which is being witnessed by the world and now even by Revanth Reddy."

Moreover, he accused the LoP of being "consumed by his hatred for the people of India, its economy and democracy, as well as his affection for Pakistan", due to which, Bhandari claimed that Gandhi cannot see this reality.

"How can he see it when, during his foreign visits, he meets forces and individuals who project Pakistan in a better light than India?" he asked.

Referring to the reports of the IMF and World Bank regarding India's economy, he said: "There is a global consensus today that India is secure, safe, stable and economically prosperous. Revanth Reddy says the same, but Rahul Gandhi cannot understand it."

Further, he accused the LoP of "idolising" Pakistan's economy during his interactions, despite the country being "drowned in debt" and "one of the most backward economies in the world."

Pradeep Bhandari claimed that the Telangana CM made the statement as he is "pained" with the LoP's remark.

"Rahul Gandhi will not apologise because he hates India's economy, its growing progress, its democracy, and the safety and security of the country. This is something the nation and the youth of India must take note of," he said.

Asserting that no one is questioning the fact that India is soon going to become the world's third-largest economy, the BJP leader said: "A sitting Congress CM exposed your (Gandhi's) lies regarding India's economy and your love for Pakistan's economy, and still you have not apologised and are instead promoting your anti-India agenda abroad."

"When Revanth Reddy is himself accepting that India is one of the fastest-growing economies, will you change your stand? If Rahul Gandhi does not do so, it will become clear to the country, without any doubt, that the economic thinking of Congress, the UPA and Rahul Gandhi is influenced by Pakistan. It was this very economic thinking that made India one of the Fragile Five economies under the UPA," he alleged.

"It was this thinking that attempted to bring the economies of Pakistan and India to nearly the same level. It was also this thinking that kept 30 crore poor people below the poverty line. This will prove Rahul Gandhi's economic thinking and also prove that he is against the nation's growth," he added.

Bhandari cautioned Rahul Gandhi, his "right hand Imran Masood and left hand Jairam Ramesh", saying that now, since Revanth Reddy is also "aligned" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, "please stop this vote bank politics and give up your hatred for India and love for Pakistan's economy."