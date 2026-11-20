MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 20 (IANS) The Gujarat government has invited industries and entrepreneurs from Assam to explore investment and collaboration opportunities in sectors such as semiconductors, renewable energy, oil and gas and advanced manufacturing, as part of its preparations for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2027.

The invitation was extended during a roadshow held in Guwahati on Friday, which brought together industrialists and government representatives from Gujarat and Assam to discuss potential areas of cooperation between the two states.

Gujarat Tribal Development, Khadi, Cottage and Rural Industries Minister Naresh Patel, who led the delegation, highlighted the complementary strengths of the two states and the scope for connecting their industrial ecosystems.

“Assam has established itself as a leading hub in the oil and gas and services sectors, while Gujarat possesses strong capabilities in industrial infrastructure, ports, semiconductors, renewable energy and global connectivity. I firmly believe that by bringing our industries, entrepreneurs and young talent together, we can create new opportunities for innovation, employment and shared prosperity. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our collective efforts will further strengthen the journey towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047',” Patel said.

The discussions focused on linking Assam's established oil and gas and services sectors with Gujarat's semiconductor ecosystem, advanced manufacturing capabilities, logistics infrastructure and oil and gas industry.

Gujarat accounts for 17 per cent of India's manufacturing output and 25 per cent of its merchandise exports, according to the information shared at the roadshow.

Before the event, Patel, Gujarat Energy Limited Managing Director Avantika Singh, and other members of the state delegation held interactions with industrial representatives from Guwahati and across the state to discuss potential business partnerships.

Singh delivered a presentation on VGGS 2027, outlining investment opportunities in Gujarat. A short film showcasing the state's semiconductor ecosystem and development prospects across other industries was also screened.

Industry representatives shared their experiences and views on business opportunities and industrial development in Gujarat.

Earlier, Patel met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and formally invited him to attend the 11th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The meeting also included discussions on Gujarat's progress in the oil and gas sector, mutual investment opportunities and possible partnerships between the two states.

The summit will be held at Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12, 2027, under the theme 'Viksit Gujarat - Shaping Global Future'. It is expected to bring together industry representatives, policymakers and business leaders.

The roadshow is part of Gujarat's outreach to industries and investors ahead of the summit.

Enterprises, startups and industrial organisations from Assam have been invited to participate in the event and explore opportunities for partnerships and integration into inter-state industrial value chains.