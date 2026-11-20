MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Saif Ali Khan took a trip down memory lane as he shared a glimpse of his family's history through a pair of personalized carpet slippers made by the same shoemaker who crafted footwear for his grandfather, Nawab Mohammad Iftikhar Ali Khan Siddiqui Pataudi.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Omkara' actor shared pictures of the slippers bearing his initials, along with an original drawing of a pair made for his grandfather nearly a century ago. Reflecting on the connection, Saif wrote,“The same family.. the same shoemaker.. almost a century apart! A pair of carpet slippers with my initials on them.”

He also explained that the slippers were reportedly invented by a Victorian prince to protect carpets from shoes. Drawing a comparison with Indian customs, he added that people in India traditionally leave their footwear outside.

Sharing the original design made for the 8th Nawab of Pataudi, Saif said he had returned to the same shoe company almost 100 years later.

“Apparently, they were invented by a Victorian prince to protect his lovely carpets from shoes.. ( Indians do it one better.. we leave our shoes outside! This is the original drawing for his shoes.. made for the 8th Nawab of Pataudi.” Almost 100 years later.. I went back to the same shoe company.””

“Following in my grandfathers footsteps! ( and 1000s of other feet!) P.s. these are the lasts (the wood shaped to the exact contours of your foot for a perfectly fitting shoe).A little family history.. with a new pair of slippers thrown in”, he added.

The pictures show a pair of carpet slippers bearing Saif's initials, along with several other footwear designs displayed inside a shoe store. In one of the photographs, the actor is seen standing inside the shop. One of the pictures shows Saif Ali Khan sitting beside a swimming pool and showing off his personalised slippers bearing his initials.

Saif Ali Khan's paternal grandfather, Nawab Mohammad Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi (1910–1952), was the 8th Nawab of Pataudi and a noted cricketer who represented both England and India in Test cricket.

The 8th Nawab of Pataudi passed away on January 5, 1952, at the age of 41, after suffering a heart attack while playing polo in New Delhi.