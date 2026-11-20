Dubai Airports Celebrates World Children's Day With Visit To Al Jalila Children's Hospital
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: In recognition of World Children's Day, the Haweyyati joint initiative, a working group dedicated to promoting UAE national values, heritage and cultural identity, organised a special visit to Al Jalila Children's Hospital. The visit brought together 30 members from Dubai Airports and oneDXB airport community to spend time with young patients receiving cancer treatment. The team participated in a range of activities, shared gifts and spent quality time with children and their families, bringing moments of joy and encouragement to those undergoing treatment. Mohammed Abdulla, Head of Terminal Service Delivery T3, and President of Haweyyati said:“For us, marking World Children's Day through Haweyyati meant taking the time to connect with children at Al Jalila Children's Hospital. Having someone to talk to or share a laugh with can make a day in hospital a little brighter. We were grateful to have the opportunity to spend time with the children and to see first-hand the care the hospital team provides them and their families every day.” The initiative aimed to raise awareness of childhood cancer and highlight the importance of supporting specialised paediatric care centres such as Al Jalila, which provides essential care and support to the children and their families. The visit was reflective of the spirit of compassion, generosity and community that is central to Emirati culture, especially during Year of Family, reinforcing Dubai Airports' ongoing commitment to social responsibility and encouraging colleagues to make a positive impact beyond the airport. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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