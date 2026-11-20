MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Director General of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority tours the 12th edition of the fair, meeting artists and exploring works Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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More than 300 exhibitors from over 65 countries showcase 10,000 original artworks across painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media Emirati heritage and creativity feature prominently, alongside live performances, interactive installations and hands-on workshops.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November, 2026: Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, officially opened the 12th edition of World Art Dubai (WAD) today at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), marking the start of four days celebrating art, culture and creativity from around the world.

Her Excellency visited a selection of stands representing the diversity of artistic talent and cultural participation at World Art Dubai 2026. These included UAE-based exhibitors Al Astad Art Gallery, Hend Rashed, Farooq Abdulrahim Ziyaei, Ayoub Mohebbi, JOVI Creative, Artconcept, Gallery Arabesque and Alyzeh Gabol, alongside Salim Alhammadi from Oman, MARVINART from Switzerland, Shrainer Gallery from Russia, Myriam Besri from France, Nooreena & Sooraya from Mauritius, Uchaan Art Gallery from India, Karine Hochar from Lebanon, Art by Samira el Bali and Bilal Chahal from the Netherlands, and SACRA and EITEN from the United States.

Held under the theme Where the World's Art Comes Together, World Art Dubai brings together more than 300 exhibitors from over 65 countries, connecting independent and emerging artists with collectors, buyers and audiences who appreciate art in its many forms.

With 10,000 artworks spanning painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media and digital art, the fair offers something for everyone, whether you're discovering an artist for the first time, purchasing an original piece or simply enjoying the creative experiences across the exhibition.

The spirit of Emirati culture: past and present:

Emirati culture is a prominent theme throughout this year's fair, with local artists drawing on the UAE's heritage while exploring new ways to express it through contemporary art.

At the DiarBID Art House stand, visitors watched Emirati artist Zayed Al Hosani create a live Arabic calligraphy painting, while Mona Al Qubaisi and Mariam Eid Al Mazrouei are among other local talents exhibiting this year.

For Emirati artist Muna Balfaqeeh, founder of MB Gallery in Abu Dhabi, preserving the UAE's heritage is central to her artistic practice. Her works include antique doors featuring portraits of elderly local men and women, alongside a collage art piece made from newspaper clippings from the 1960s and 1970s that document the UAE's formation. Her work gives visitors a chance to understand the country's history through art.

Another striking work is a life-sized camel sculpture by Latvian artist Diana Jaudzeme, exhibiting with The Design Gallery in Ras Al Khaimah. Made entirely from recycled materials, including empty bottles and paper, the waterproof sculpture has travelled with the artist to events across the UAE, offering a playful example of how everyday materials can become art.

Artists from around the world:

The exhibition also brings together artistic practices shaped by different cultures and generations.

Making his debut, but certainly no stranger to the Indian music and Bollywood scene, Baba Sehgal brings his creative energy to the fair. Known for his larger-than-life personality, Sehgal has channelled that same spirit into visual art, creating bold, colourful works that blend pop culture, humour and self-expression. Sehgal chose World Art Dubai for his debut, drawn to the city's vibrant cultural diversity, a spirit certainly reflected in his art.

Another World Art Dubai debut, Shrainer Art Gallery brings together artists from Russia and Kazakhstan, presenting colourful abstract oil paintings, striking tiger-inspired graphics and porcelain sculptures by Assel Sargaskayeva. Her sculptural works explore contrasting masculine and feminine energies, adding another perspective to the range of contemporary artistic expressions on display.

“We already have many clients here from the CIS countries, and we're excited to connect with a wider audience,” the gallery said.

Croatian artist Rusa Trajkova is also exhibiting in the Middle East for the first time. Her vibrant acrylic abstracts draw inspiration from the insect world, exploring what she describes as its hidden beauty and possibilities for transformation. Trajkova also sees a connection between her abstract compositions and the expressive qualities of Arabic calligraphy.

“Arabic calligraphy is also abstract and poetic,” she said.“I've never been to a place like Dubai before. Everything is brand new to me, but I already feel at home.”

Returning for her fifth year, Dubai-based businesswoman and pilot Farzin Allana is showcasing large-scale oil paintings of orchids and colourful floral still lifes, created in her studio on Palm Jumeirah. All proceeds from the sale of her artworks go to charity.

Together, these artists reflect the diversity of World Art Dubai, where visitors can discover different artistic traditions, meet the people behind the works and explore pieces that resonate with them.

Three more days to discover, experience and collect art:

Beyond the artworks on display, World Art Dubai invites visitors to experience creativity first-hand.

Audiences can enjoy more than 40 live performances, explore 23 installations and activations, and participate in more than 20 hands-on workshops at WAD Studio, which are all included with admission.

For those looking to take home something special, original artworks are available from approximately USD 100 to USD 20,000, giving first-time buyers and experienced collectors a chance to discover new talent and find pieces they love.

Sunday, November 22, will also mark Family Day, with creative activities for children and an exhibition featuring artwork by students from participating UAE schools.

Whether visitors come to meet an artist, discover a new creative technique or purchase an original artwork, World Art Dubai offers different ways to connect with art and the people who create it.

World Art Dubai 2026 runs until November 22 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Za'abeel Halls 2 and 3, and is open daily from 1 pm to 9 pm.

Dubai World Trade Centre organises World Art Dubai 2026, with Dubai Culture as Strategic Partner. Knightsbridge Group supports the fair as Legal Sponsor; Qube Art as Framing and Installation Sponsor; DiarBID Art House as Official Artist Services Support Sponsor; ZEEKR as Official Automotive Partner; MESCO as Artistic Partner; and Aromology as Experience Partner.

About World Art Dubai:

World Art Dubai (WAD) returns for its 12th edition from November 19-22, 2026, at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together artists, galleries and art enthusiasts from around the world. The fair offers an accessible platform for discovering and collecting original art, welcoming everyone from established collectors and first-time buyers to interior designers, hospitality professionals and corporate clients.

The 2026 edition is set to feature 10,000 artworks from over 300 local and international exhibitors across more than 65 countries, 200+ solo artists and 65+ galleries, alongside artist groups & collectives. Visitors can explore a diverse range of artistic practices, including painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, digital art and installations, with artworks priced from approximately USD 100 to USD 20,000.

Under the theme 'Where the World's Art Comes Together,' WAD supports independent and emerging artists while connecting them with collectors, buyers and new audiences. The four-day programme features more than 20 hands-on workshops, talks, live performances, interactive experiences and dedicated initiatives including PhotoWAD, the Emerging Artist Prize and the Artist in Residence Programme.

About Dubai World Trade Centre:

A global business facilitator since 1979, the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region's leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector-leading mega events.

As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region's growth story, with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 billion, attracting over 30 million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.