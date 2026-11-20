HE Hala Badri Officially Opens World Art Dubai 2026, Celebrating Global Creativity And Emirati Heritage
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Director General of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority tours the 12th edition of the fair, meeting artists and exploring works Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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More than 300 exhibitors from over 65 countries showcase 10,000 original artworks across painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media Emirati heritage and creativity feature prominently, alongside live performances, interactive installations and hands-on workshops.
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