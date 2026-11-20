Investment, scale, and sourcing of power and cooling infrastructure cited as the top three challenges of AI infrastructure adoption, leading 59% of enterprises to seek external strategy expertise Survey conducted by Omdia on behalf of Schneider Electric indicates enterprises are relying on an ecosystem that includes IT OEMs, power and liquid cooling experts, and enterprise software vendors to address AI implementation and infrastructure challenges AI services delivered through partners forecast to reach nearly $350 billion by 2031

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November, 2026 - Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today released new global research based on responses from global enterprise leaders that reveals a growing opportunity for channel partners as organizations move AI from experimentation toward implementation and scale. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Currently, 67% of enterprises are turning to external companies for AI implementation support, highlighting the critical role of partner expertise in addressing the technical and infrastructure challenges of AI adoption. Among respondents, 26% expect to spend between $1 million and $5 million on AI, while another 5% anticipate spending up to $1 billion. The AI services market delivered through partners is forecasted by Omdia to grow by more than 30% annually, reaching nearly $350 billion by 2031.

Conducted by Omdia on behalf of Schneider Electric, the new research highlights several key findings:

“As AI moves from experimentation to real-world application, enterprises need the expertise and infrastructure to translate investment into measurable business value,” said Paul Tyrer, Global Vice President, AI Ecosystem, at Schneider Electric.“This research from Schneider Electric and Omdia highlights the growing role of partners in helping organizations overcome implementation challenges, scale AI infrastructure and build the capabilities needed to advance their AI strategies. This creates a significant opportunity for the ecosystem to help customers move forward with confidence.”

Respondents represented a broad range of industries, including healthcare, financial services, life sciences, government, education and manufacturing, and included IT, product engineering/research and development, and executive leadership/general management across Europe, North America and APAC.

Enterprise AI Investment Creates a Growing Opportunity for Partners:

Primary Adoption Drivers: Increased productivity is the leading reason enterprises are opting for more AI (35%), followed by reducing costs (25%) and time savings (22%). Deployment & Proofs of Concept: 23% of respondents have AI models currently adding value, 63% intend to deploy generative AI applications, and 73% are running five or more proofs of concept. Return on Investment (ROI): 60% of companies with implemented projects report ROI meeting or exceeding expectations, with 29% realizing a 2-5x ROI and 17% seeing a 5-10x ROI. Budget Growth: Overall, 78% of respondents expect their AI budgets to increase in the year ahead-including nearly 30% anticipating an 11–25% year-over-year increase in 2027-while 16% expect budgets to remain the same and just 6% anticipate a decrease.

As enterprise AI investment grows, key findings highlight the drivers, adoption metrics and budget trends shaping opportunities for partners:

For channel partners, these investments represent a prime opportunity to help enterprises move beyond initial AI experimentation and address the expertise, technology, and infrastructure requirements of production-scale deployments.

Partner Expertise Is Critical to Moving AI Into Productio:

More than half of respondents note that a maximum of one in five proof-of-concepts make it to production, highlighting the gap between experimentation and deployment.

Lack of in-house expertise is a leading obstacle, with 33% of respondents citing it as a reason their companies' proofs of concept fail to progress to full-scale deployment. Another 32% cited challenges integrating AI with existing infrastructure and architectural complexity. Approximately 59% of companies rely on external organizations to formulate their AI strategy, while 67% turn to external partners for implementation support.

Despite growing investment and early returns, enterprises face significant barriers to scaling AI. As organizations work to navigate these hurdles, key findings include:

Enterprise respondents say they rely on ecosystems of partners that include one or more of the following partner types: cloud providers, infrastructure vendors, software platforms, systems integrators, and specialist AI partners. On average, Omdia reports that enterprises work with six to seven trusted partners to fulfill their IT requirements. This broad ecosystem reflects the need to coordinate expertise across IT systems, physical infrastructure and software as enterprises develop and scale AI capabilities.

“As enterprises work to develop and manage their own AI environments, the lack of internal expertise remains a significant barrier and a leading reason proof of concept fail,” said Maxine Holt, Vice President Enterprise and Channel Research at Omdia.“By leveraging existing partners and resources such as reference designs and validated architectures, organizations can navigate the complexity of AI infrastructure while aligning investment with deployment needs and accelerating time to adoption and business value.”

Turning AI Priorities into Channel Partner Opportunities:

When deploying new infrastructure, enterprises cite scaling AI IT clusters (27%), costs (25%) and sourcing power and cooling infrastructure (22%) among their top three challenges. These requirements create opportunities for channel partners to help customers assess infrastructure needs, plan investments and deploy AI-ready solutions that can support evolving workloads.

To help enterprises navigate AI adoption, Schneider Electric works with channel partners and a comprehensive ecosystem of chip manufacturers, system integrators and server providers. By combining their consulting, integration and lifecycle service capabilities with Schneider Electric's end-to-end AI data center infrastructure solutions, liquid cooling portfolio, and validated reference designs, channel partners can expand their AI infrastructure offerings, create greater value for customers and accelerate deployment. Through technologies like RapidScale, Schneider Electric's portfolio of prefabricated modular data center solutions, partners gain access to the latest in-demand

technologies for customers. This collaboration helps organizations modernize data centers for AI with the power and liquid cooling technologies, expertise and infrastructure needed to reduce risk and simplify implementation.

About Schneider Electric:

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.