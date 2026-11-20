New Global Research From Schneider Electric Finds 67% Of Enterprises Outsourcing AI Implementation To Partners
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Investment, scale, and sourcing of power and cooling infrastructure cited as the top three challenges of AI infrastructure adoption, leading 59% of enterprises to seek external strategy expertise
Survey conducted by Omdia on behalf of Schneider Electric indicates enterprises are relying on an ecosystem that includes IT OEMs, power and liquid cooling experts, and enterprise software vendors to address AI implementation and infrastructure challenges
AI services delivered through partners forecast to reach nearly $350 billion by 2031
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Conducted by Omdia on behalf of Schneider Electric, the new research highlights several key findings:
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Currently, 67% of enterprises are turning to external companies for AI implementation support, highlighting the critical role of partner expertise in addressing the technical and infrastructure challenges of AI adoption.
Among respondents, 26% expect to spend between $1 million and $5 million on AI, while another 5% anticipate spending up to $1 billion.
The AI services market delivered through partners is forecasted by Omdia to grow by more than 30% annually, reaching nearly $350 billion by 2031.
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Primary Adoption Drivers: Increased productivity is the leading reason enterprises are opting for more AI (35%), followed by reducing costs (25%) and time savings (22%).
Deployment & Proofs of Concept: 23% of respondents have AI models currently adding value, 63% intend to deploy generative AI applications, and 73% are running five or more proofs of concept.
Return on Investment (ROI): 60% of companies with implemented projects report ROI meeting or exceeding expectations, with 29% realizing a 2-5x ROI and 17% seeing a 5-10x ROI.
Budget Growth: Overall, 78% of respondents expect their AI budgets to increase in the year ahead-including nearly 30% anticipating an 11–25% year-over-year increase in 2027-while 16% expect budgets to remain the same and just 6% anticipate a decrease.
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More than half of respondents note that a maximum of one in five proof-of-concepts make it to production, highlighting the gap between experimentation and deployment.
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Lack of in-house expertise is a leading obstacle, with 33% of respondents citing it as a reason their companies' proofs of concept fail to progress to full-scale deployment.
Another 32% cited challenges integrating AI with existing infrastructure and architectural complexity.
Approximately 59% of companies rely on external organizations to formulate their AI strategy, while 67% turn to external partners for implementation support.
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