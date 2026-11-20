BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Slams Congress Over 1966 Judicial Appointment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday hit out at the Congress, recalling the Constitution (20th Amendment) Act, 1966, which essentially reversed the Supreme Court's decision on the appointment of District Judges.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey accused the then Congress government of turning the judiciary subservient to the party by appointing party workers and civil servants as judges to the lower courts to obtain favourable judgments. Dubey said,“Until 1966, individuals without a law degree were being appointed to these positions. These included Congress party workers, executive magistrates, and personnel from the revenue service. In fact, around 1966–67, the country even had a Chief Justice-Kailas Nath Wanchoo-who did not hold a law degree. In the case of Chandra Mohan vs State of Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court observed that a large number of appointments to the higher judiciary-specifically Principal District Judges and District Judges, who would eventually ascend to the High Courts and the Supreme Court- were individuals who possessed only seven years of legal experience.”

“Executive magistrates and revenue officials were being recruited directly into these roles. Essentially, the judiciary was being packed with Congress party workers. The Supreme Court ruled that all such appointments, as well as the associated transfers and postings, were illegal. This created a crisis: every judgment delivered between 1947 and 1966 was rendered legally invalid. To address this, on this very day, November 20, 1966, Indira Gandhi enacted the 20th Amendment to the Constitution,” the BJP leader added. He termed it a“shameful and despicable act” by Congress.

“They appointed their own party workers as judges, and these individuals-having served as judges in the High Courts and the Supreme Court for 20 to 25 years-consistently delivered verdicts in favour of the Congress. Consequently, the entire judiciary remained subservient to Congress party workers-beholden to Indira Gandhi. The Congress could not have stooped to a more shameful or despicable act; these are the documented facts of history,” Dubey said.

Earlier today, Nishikant Dubey also shared this on X and targeted the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. He wrote, "Today, this question is for @RahulGandhi ji and the opposition parties, who question the transparent, honest, impartial judiciary: How did party workers get jobs in the judiciary as bonded labourers?"

In Chandra Mohan vs State Of Uttar Pradesh, the apex court termed the UP Higher Judicial Service Rules providing for the recruitment of district judges as constitutionally void and, therefore, the appointments made thereunder were illegal. Later, the then Congress government passed the Constitution (20th Amendment) Act, which inserted Article 233A, providing validation to the appointments and judgments delivered by certain district judges. (ANI)