Cricket Australia Backs Pat Cummins Amidst Renewed Tampering Claims

Melbourne [Australia], November 20 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) is all set to publicly confirm their support for Test skipper Pat Cummins over the weekend as questions loom over the legitimacy of his stance on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal after a tell-all column from Cameron Bancroft, the batter caught with the unlawful object on broadcast cameras during the controversial tour to South Africa, reported the Sydney Morning Herald. While Usman Khawaja's claims from his autobiography 'Sabr' of "everyone knowing about the plan" were denied by Cummins, who called them "utter nonsense", there is perhaps very little escaping from Bancroft's tell-all column for The West Australian publication. Cummins, the World Cup and World Test Championship-winning skipper for Australia, faces one of the most testing times of his career following fresh revelations from the duo. As per the Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins has reiterated to senior officials within CA about his desire to stay as Aussie captain despite the recent days being pretty hard on him and Australian cricket. On Friday, reporters were barred from filming Steve Smith training with his New South Wales (NSW) and the Australian Cricket Association boss Paul Marsh told The Sydney Morning Herald that "it would be a shame" if Cummins gave up captaincy over this matter, feeling that it would not escalate to that point. Smith is notably the only punished player who has not spoken about the incident, with David Warner and Bancroft already having made their positions public. Besides this, Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh have also spoken on the matter.“My sense is that's not where this is at,” Marsh said as quoted by the publication.“I think what has got lost in all of this... too often we look at what happened a long time ago through today's lens."“Let us have a look at the impact that Pat and the broader leadership of the Australian cricket team... have made over the last five years. Culturally they are in a great place."“I think he (Pat) has done an outstanding job with this group. I think it would be a real shame [if it ended] and I think the current players would have that view. I have read most of Uzzy's [Usman Khawaja] book, and he talks about how good Pat's leadership is as well," he continued. Cummins' long-time agent Neil Maxwell has reiterated that the cricketer's stance on the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal remains unchanged. "Pat's position hasn't changed in eight years," Maxwell said. "He has been consistent and adamant from day one. Pat feels for Cam, of course. He has been through a lot. We would urge people to read Pat's interview transcript again. There is nothing he has not answered. And that includes in response to what Cam has now said. Pat has rebuilt the Australian Cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it," Maxwell said, as per Cricinfo. Cummins's agent also slammed the criticism of Cummins as "hysteria unfounded in reality". "There is no serious case he was an architect of ball tampering or knew sandpaper was going on the field," he said as per ABC Sport. "When you go through it all calmly and in detail, Pat's eight-year-long position and 68-minute Q & A stands up," he said. (ANI)