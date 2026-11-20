PTM UK to Petition British PM Over Pashtunkhwa Resource Exploitation

London [UK], November 20 (ANI): The United Kingdom chapter of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has announced plans to submit a petition to the British Prime Minister, raising concerns over the alleged exploitation of Pashtunkhwa's natural resources and the involvement of British companies and investors in mining agreements that, according to the organisation, disregard the rights of the Pashtun people.

In a post on X, PTM UK said that the people of Pashtunkhwa had suffered decades of conflict, military operations, displacement, enforced disappearances and poverty, while the region's mineral resources, forests, water and other natural wealth continued to attract the interest of governments and foreign corporations. The organisation argued that local communities, despite bearing the consequences of instability and resource extraction, were being denied a meaningful role in decisions concerning their land and natural resources.

Describing the situation as a continuation of colonial-era exploitation, PTM UK said it could not accept development agreements that generated profits for outside interests while leaving local communities economically disadvantaged and their environment affected. Through the proposed petition, the UK chapter intends to urge the British government to ensure that British companies do not participate in what it described as exploitative mining agreements. It will also call on London to raise the matter with Pakistan, demand transparency in resource-related agreements and respect the rights of Pashtun communities to control and benefit from their natural resources.

The organisation further referred to Britain's colonial history in the region, arguing that the British government had a responsibility to ensure that businesses from the country did not become involved in arrangements that could contribute to the exploitation of local communities. PTM UK emphasised that the people of Pashtunkhwa needed peace, justice, educational institutions and healthcare facilities rather than agreements that, it alleged, deprived them of their resources while denying them their fundamental rights.

Reiterating its position on resource ownership and local decision-making, the organisation stated that Pashtunkhwa was the homeland of the Pashtun people and not a colony, adding that its natural wealth belonged to its people and its future should be determined by them. (ANI)