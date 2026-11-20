Major Construction Work at Ayodhya Ram Temple Complex Fully Completed

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction committee Chairman, Nripendra Misra, on Friday said that the major construction work within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Ayodhya has been fully completed, with all built assets, barring the outer perimeter wall, formally handed over to the temple trust for operations and maintenance. Speaking to the reporters, Misra confirmed that primary contractor Larsen & Toubro (L & T) has concluded its construction responsibilities inside the main premises. He noted that the temple administration aims to complete the work by the end of December. He underlined that finalising the bills and payment, along with deductions wherever required, is the top priority.

"The construction work within the Ram Temple complex has been completed. There is no construction work left for Larsen & Toubro to carry out within the complex. During yesterday's review meeting, we primarily discussed construction quality in detail. EIL (Engineers India Limited) and TCE, our project monitoring agency, have been asked to examine the quality of different construction works. There are now two major priorities. Our target is to complete all work by the end of December. The priority is financial closure, which includes finalising the bills and payments of construction companies, along with deductions wherever quality shortcomings are found," he said. Misra noted that construction continues at two key sites located outside the core temple complex, including the auditorium and the trust office, and the museum near the Saryu River. "Except for the outer perimeter wall, all constructed assets have been handed over to the trust. This means the trust is now responsible for their operation and maintenance. In short, the major construction work within the complex is complete. However, construction is still underway at two locations outside the complex: the auditorium and the trust office, and the museum near the Saryu River," he said. (ANI)