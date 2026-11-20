Tension Erupts As TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Visits Kolkata Police Station

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 20 (ANI): BJP workers and supporters raised slogans of "chor-chor" as Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee arrived at Girish Park police station in Kolkata on Friday, where party supporters from both sides had gathered. TMC supporters also assembled outside the police station after learning about Banerjee's arrival. As they raised slogans, BJP workers responded by chanting "chor-chor", leading to sloganeering between the two groups.

Complainant and advocate Nazia Khan said a case had been registered against Abhishek Banerjee at Girish Park police station on October 31, 2026, and that the police had summoned him to appear on November 20 for questioning and to record his statement. "On October 31, 2026, a case was registered against Abhishek Banerjee at Girish Park Police Station in Kolkata. In connection with this case, the police have summoned Abhishek Banerjee to the police station on November 20 for questioning," Khan said.

Khan said Banerjee was required to record his statement in connection with the case. She added that if he did not appear at the police station, they would approach the Calcutta High Court through a petition seeking strict action against him. "Abhishek Banerjee has to record his statement in connection with the case. If he does not appear at the police station today, we will file a petition in the Calcutta High Court seeking strict action against him," she said. "Abhishek Banerjee must be punished for what he has done. We will continue our fight until he receives punishment," Khan said.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Upasana Choudhary alleged that BJP workers were attempting to create a disturbance outside the police station. "We had apprehended earlier that some BJP goons would come here and try to create chaos. And that's exactly what we're seeing now. You can all see how they're shouting and screaming, chanting 'thief, thief'," she said.

Choudhary claimed that TMC workers present at the spot were maintaining silence and did not want to respond to the BJP's slogans with counter-slogans. "We don't want to chant any slogans. We'll just say one thing: Abhishek da was repeatedly targeted after the 4th, and he's still being targeted. Abhishek Banerjee isn't afraid, and neither are we -- meaning Abhishek Banerjee's team and party members. We don't get scared like this, so they shouldn't try to scare us," she said.

On the other hand, BJP supporter Sushil Pandey accused the TMC of corruption and alleged that theft and syndicate operations had continued in the state for 15 years. "You aren't targeting theft; you committed theft. You've been stealing for 15 years -- stealing coal, running theft syndicates in Bali. All of that will end now. The old setups won't work here anymore," Pandey said. He further said that the new government would work in the public interest and alleged that syndicates and scams related to coal and other activities needed to end. "The government that has come in will work fairly and selflessly. There will be no self-interested action; whatever happens will be purely for the service of the public," he added.

Earlier today, Abhishek Banerjee hit out at the BJP, sharing West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and other ruling party leaders' comments on the police after he was summoned in connection with his alleged remarks against the police. In an X post, Banerjee wrote,“Girish Park Police Station has summoned me today in connection with a case alleging that I threatened police officials with facing justice in the days ahead. Before I head there, I thought it would be worth revisiting what BJP leaders have said about the Bengal Police over the years. Here is a short compilation: @WBPolice @KolkataPolice. Take a look.” (ANI)