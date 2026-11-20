India's Capital Goods Market Poised for Trillion-Dollar Growth by 2047

India's capital goods market could grow to USD 1-1.2 trillion by 2047, with rising investments in data centres, semiconductors, defence and clean energy expected to drive demand for advanced machinery and equipment, according to a joint report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The report said annual capital expenditure in electronics, semiconductors and data centres is projected to quadruple from Rs 30,000 crore in FY23-25 to Rs 1.2 lakh crore in FY27-29, making it the fastest-growing segment among major end-use industries. Data centres alone are expected to attract investments of around Rs 30,000 crore annually, creating demand for transformers, switchgear, cooling systems and backup power equipment. Semiconductor fabrication and packaging facilities are also expected to require specialised machinery and precision equipment.

This growth is part of a broader increase in industrial investment. Annual capital expenditure across major end-use industries is projected to rise by around 30 per cent, from Rs 24 lakh crore in FY23-25 to Rs 32 lakh crore in FY27-29. The CII Capital Goods Pulse Survey 2026 found that 73 per cent of respondents were optimistic about the sector, while 65 per cent planned to increase capital expenditure over the next five years. Manufacturers identified defence and aerospace, renewable energy and the power grid, and data centres as the biggest growth opportunities.

The report noted that India's capital goods industry produced equipment worth around Rs 5.7 lakh crore in FY25, growing at about 10 per cent annually since FY19. However, imports still meet more than a third of domestic demand, underlining the need to strengthen indigenous technology and design capabilities.

“Our report points to a strong growth opportunity for India's capital goods industry, with annual capex across end-use sectors projected to rise by over 30% by FY27–29, particularly in renewables, semiconductors and data centres,” said Natarajan Sankar, Managing Director and Senior Partner, India Head – Industrial Goods Practice at BCG.

Among other sectors, annual capital expenditure in renewable energy and clean technology is projected to increase by around 130 per cent to Rs 3.7 lakh crore, while spending in defence and aerospace could rise by 60 per cent to Rs 2.5 lakh crore. To tap this demand, CII and BCG have called for greater investment in research and development, technology transfer, domestic component manufacturing and skill development. The report sets a target of reducing imports from around 36 per cent of domestic consumption to below 20 per cent and raising exports to more than 40 per cent of domestic production by 2047. It said India's ability to build indigenous technology and turn domestic demand into globally competitive products would be crucial to achieving the target.