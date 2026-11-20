

Anthropic stock closed 17% higher on its first trading day, giving the company a market capitalization of roughly $1.8 trillion.

Anthropic's co-founders' stakes were each valued at roughly $20 billion, while employees held about $232 billion in equity, or around $44 million per employee on average, according to Reuters. Nvidia topped Q3 expectations and said it does not plan to reinstate Huang as CEO.

Anthropic (ANT) dominated tech headlines this week with the largest IPO in history, while Nvidia (NVDA) also drew attention due to its earnings report.

Anthropic saw incredible demand for its IPO, and the stock popped on debut. Meanwhile, Nvidia reported another set of strong earnings even as the fallout from former CEO Jensen Huang's departure continued to weigh on sentiment for the AI chipmakers.

Here're the major developments from the week so far:

Anthropic Rises On Debut After Blockbuster IPO

ANT stock closed 17% higher on the first day, giving the company a market capitalization of roughly $1.8 trillion. However, shares tumbled 6% in premarket trading on Friday, weighing on tech stocks. Analysts believe Anthropic's growth, enterprise demand and model capabilities could drive further gains, though its heavy infrastructure costs and valuation remain key concerns.

About 68% of some 17,500 retail traders who voted in a Stocktwits poll said they had planned to avoid the stock on the debut day.

Anthropic Delivers Windfall For Investors, Employees

Anthropic's IPO created enormous paper wealth. Its seven co-founders' stakes were each valued at roughly $20 billion, while employees held about $232 billion in equity, or around $44 million per employee on average, according to Reuters.

Top investors Menlo Ventures, Spark Capital, and Lightspeed, among others, saw the value of their investment grow manyfold.

Nvidia Posts Another Record Quarter, Says No Plan To Reinstate Huang

Nvidia's Q3 sales more than doubled to $115.8 billion, beating expectations, according to results issued on Tuesday. Revenue from the all-important data center segment rose 110% to $107.6 billion, also higher than targets.

The chipmaker raised its forecast revenue growth for fiscal 2028 from 70% to 75%.

Nvidia said it did not plan to reinstate former CEO Jensen Huang, who had earlier expressed a desire to return, and would continue the search for his replacement.

California Probes Nvidia

California opened an investigation into whether former CEO Jensen Huang's actions allowed China to obtain advanced AI technology and misled investors, the state's attorney general Rob Bonta announced on Thursday.

Meanwhile, lawmakers disclosed that the Commerce Department had approved sales of more than 800,000 advanced AI chips to Chinese firms through May, including companies on the Pentagon's list of Chinese military firms.

The developments add to the Nvidia fallout as investors reassess their positions in a post-Huang era.

How Did Tech Stocks Move This Week?

Nebius (NBIS) and CoreWeave (CRWV) were the top tech losers in the Nasdaq-100 through Thursday, falling nearly 25% each. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) was the biggest gainer, up 12%.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) lost 1.3%.

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