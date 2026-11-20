Rajnath Singh Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Yogi Adityanath's Mother

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday condoled the demise of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, and expressed condolences to the Chief Minister and his family.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said that losing a mother at any stage of life is the greatest and most unbearable pain. "I was saddened to hear of the passing of the revered mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, Smt. Savitri Devi ji. The loss of a mother's shelter at any stage of life is the greatest and most unbearable blow," he wrote.

"At this time of grief, my condolences are with Yogi ji and the entire family. I pray to God to grant this virtuous soul a place at His divine feet. Om peace!" he added.

Meanwhile, a two-minute silence was observed at the Mahila Morcha Pradesh Pravas meeting to pay tribute to Savitri Devi. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with State BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, were present at the meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "CM Yogi Adityanath's mother has passed away. We are all mourning. We pray to God that her soul may rest in peace. May He provide the CM and other members of the family the strength to bear this pain." He added that the last rites were likely to be held on Saturday and that they would attend.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also expressed grief over the demise, saying, "We came to know about the demise of CM Yogi Adityanath's mother. We are all very sad. We pray to God that her soul may rest in peace. May God provide the CM and other members of the family with the strength to bear this unbearable pain." Pathak said that losing one's mother leaves a void in life and added that the entire state stood with Yogi Adityanath and his family in this hour of grief.