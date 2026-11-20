BNM Chairman Naseem Baloch Urges Western Powers to Reassess Pakistan

The chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), Naseem Baloch, has called on Western powers to review their policies towards Pakistan, arguing that the demand for Baloch independence is not merely a national issue but a strategic question with wider regional implications. Speaking at a BNM event marking Baloch Martyrs' Day in Hannover, Germany, Naseem Baloch said the Baloch people's right to determine their territory, political authority and collective destiny had been overlooked for generations.

According to a post shared by the BNM on X, he traced the historical roots of the Baloch national question to 19th-century imperial expansion, the end of colonialism in the 20th century and the contemporary demand for independence reflected in the organisation's political programme. Describing Balochistan as a resource-rich region of strategic importance at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East, he highlighted its traditions of religious tolerance and cultural diversity. However, he argued that the political and national rights of the Baloch people, particularly their right to self-determination, had consistently been overlooked in the regional strategies of global powers.

Naseem Baloch also criticised Western policies towards Pakistan, saying that support extended to the country during the Cold War and the subsequent sponsorship of religious militant groups following the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan had produced consequences extending far beyond Afghanistan. He described the continued neglect of the Baloch national question as a fundamental political and strategic failure of Western policies, warning that ignoring the issue would not serve Western interests. Outlining the BNM's political vision, he said an independent, secular, democratic and sovereign Balochistan could contribute to regional cooperation, economic connectivity and political balance among South Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East and other regions.

According to the organisation's post, he emphasised that this vision was based not only on Balochistan's geographical position and natural resources but also on a commitment to democratic and secular governance, respect for human rights and Baloch historical traditions. He urged Western governments to stop treating the Balochistan issue solely as Pakistan's internal affair and recognise the Baloch National Movement as a serious political actor. Reflecting on the BNM's organisational history, Naseem Baloch said the movement's journey had been marked by significant challenges, including the loss of leaders and activists. He recalled former chairman Ghulam Mohammed and Central Committee member Abdul Rashid Baloch, while also referring to arrests, enforced disappearances, exile and political pressure faced by members of the organisation. He stressed that the history of a political organisation should not be limited to its prominent leaders but should also recognise the contributions of ordinary activists who maintained organisational links under difficult circumstances. He further highlighted the importance of democratic maturity within the organisation, saying leadership transitions, respect for members' opinions and the evaluation of past policies were essential to strengthening political institutions. Differences of opinion, he said, should be viewed as opportunities for organisational improvement when addressed through established democratic procedures. Naseem Baloch called for strengthening the BNM's organisational institutions, ensuring that members fulfil their responsibilities seriously and maintaining respect for collective decisions.