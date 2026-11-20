Supreme Court Allows Bike Taxi Services to Operate in Karnataka State

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Karnataka government's appeal challenging a Karnataka High Court judgment permitting bike taxi services to operate across the State. A bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N Kotiswar Singh passed the order, upholding the High Court's decision that paved the way for the continuation of bike taxi operations in Karnataka.

The dispute stems from a January 23, 2026 judgment of the High Court's division bench comprising then Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi, which had set aside an earlier order directing bike taxi operators to suspend services until the State formulated a regulatory policy. The High Court had allowed appeals filed by aggregators Ola, Uber and Rapido, along with motorcycle owners and the Bike Taxi Welfare Association. It held that motorcycles could be registered as transport vehicles and operated as contract carriages, subject to regulatory requirements imposed by the State.

The Karnataka government subsequently moved the Supreme Court, raising concerns over passenger safety, insurance coverage and the absence of adequate safeguards for users of bike taxi services. Other auto and taxi driver associations had also challenged the High Court's decision, arguing that allowing bike taxis without equivalent regulatory obligations would adversely affect conventional transport operators. With the dismissal of the appeals, the High Court's ruling permitting bike taxi services in Karnataka remains undisturbed.