Maldhari Families Transform Traditional Gir Homes into Eco-Tourism Hub

Gir, renowned globally as the home of Asiatic lions, is emerging as a hub of community-led eco-tourism, with Maldhari families turning traditional homes and local cultural heritage into tourism ventures. In villages such as Bhojde, Haripur and Chitrod, traditional Bhungas and Kathiawadi-style homestays are offering visitors an authentic experience of rural Saurashtra.

Supported by the Gujarat Government's Homestay Policy and tourism initiatives, these ventures are generating alternative livelihood opportunities for local families, particularly the rural youth. Bharat, a homestay owner, said that after receiving training and guidance under the government initiative, his family started the homestay in 2013–14. Tourism Department promotions and recommendations from satisfied visitors gradually helped the venture attract more guests and establish itself as a source of income.

A key attraction of these homestays is their traditional Kathiawadi cuisine, prepared using locally sourced ingredients. Bajra rotla, fresh butter made from Gir cow milk, traditional buttermilk and desi ghee offer visitors a taste of the region's culinary heritage. Pratap, a businessman from the Maldhari community, said that people from across Gujarat and abroad visit the area to experience authentic food prepared with natural ingredients, many of which come directly from local households.

The experience is also attracting visitors seeking a connection with nature and rural traditions beyond the popular lion safaris. Janak, a tourist from Surat, described the organic food, traditional cooking methods and peaceful natural surroundings as a unique experience of Gir. Wendy, a tourist from New Zealand, also appreciated the warm welcome, hospitality and traditional food offered by the local community.

By combining traditional architecture, local cuisine and community participation, Gir's eco-tourism initiatives are creating new economic opportunities for Maldhari families while preserving their cultural identity. The model is also strengthening rural tourism by giving visitors an opportunity to experience the region's traditions, hospitality and natural environment.