A global push to increase electricity's share of final energy consumption to 35% by 2035 has emerged as one of the most debated issues at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, with negotiators still divided over how strongly the target should be reflected in the summit's final outcome.

The latest draft of the COP31 cover decision, released on November 19, retains the 35-by-35 objective but places it among a set of broader solutions for international cooperation rather than presenting it as a standalone call for countries to act. The change marks a softer approach than the first draft issued three days earlier, which explicitly urged nations to contribute to the target in line with their national circumstances.

The revised language follows objections from several negotiating groups. The Like-Minded Developing Countries bloc, which includes India, China and Bangladesh, opposed recognition of the pledge in the decision text. The Arab Group and Russia also raised concerns over references to fossil fuels and electrification.

Even as negotiations continue, support for the goal has gathered momentum. By November 18, seventy-five countries and ninety-four institutions had endorsed the target, including the European Union, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and Canada.

Experts say the shift in wording reflects the difficulty of balancing ambition with national realities. According to Anumita Roychowdhury of the Centre for Science and Environment, the latest draft no longer presents the target as a firm commitment by parties. Instead, it frames electrification as part of wider global cooperation while recognising differing national circumstances, energy-access needs and support requirements.

Efficiency Gains Drive Electrification Push

Supporters argue that electrification offers benefits extending beyond climate action. Speaking at a COP31 event on November 19, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell described electrification as a major efficiency measure capable of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, lowering energy costs and improving access to energy.

Research cited at the summit points to substantial efficiency advantages. The International Energy Agency has noted that electric vehicles are between two and four times more efficient than petrol or diesel-powered alternatives. Separate analysis by RMI found that almost two-thirds of the energy entering the global economy is lost before delivering useful services, leaving the overall system only 37% efficient.

Advocates also highlight potential economic gains. Estimates suggest fuel-importing countries could collectively reduce annual import costs by more than $400 billion by 2035 through greater electrification.

Yet the scale of the challenge remains significant. Electricity accounted for around 17% of global final energy consumption in 2000 and approximately 24% in 2023. Climate Action Tracker estimates that existing policies would lift that figure to about 28% by 2035, still short of the proposed target. Reaching 35% would require progress at nearly four times the historical rate achieved since 2000.

For India, the debate reflects competing priorities. The country has made major strides in expanding electricity access through nationwide electrification programmes and increasing power generation. However, electricity still meets only about 19% of final energy demand, while fossil fuels continue to supply much of the remainder.

Analysts say the greatest obstacle is financing. Roychowdhury argues that achieving large-scale electrification will require substantial investment in grids, storage systems and clean power infrastructure. India has repeatedly stressed that developing countries need stronger support through climate finance, technology transfer and capacity-building measures. Without those resources, experts warn, the 35-by-35 ambition may remain more aspirational than actionable.