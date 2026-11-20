

Damodaran said he would buy NVDA if it drops below $140.

Nvidia's market capitalization has shrunk by more than $2 trillion to $3.52 trillion since Haung first admitted to an affair at the start of last week. Apple CEO Tim Cook“is not a good fit for Nvidia today,” he said.

Valuation expert and New York University professor Aswath Damodaran called Jensen Huang a“great CEO” and said he would buy Nvidia (NVDA) stock if it drops below $140, while also offering a view on the various successor candidates discussed.

"For me, that value is about 30% below my estimated value of $4.8 trillion, yielding a breakeven value per share of around $140 per share, and I have a limit buy waiting at that price,” Damodaran said in a new blog post.

“If it happens, I will have Nvidia back in my portfolio, and if it does not, there are other stocks to buy!"

NVDA Fallout

Nvidia's market capitalization has shrunk by more than $2 trillion to $3.52 trillion since Huang first admitted to an affair at the start of last week. Nvidia announced his resignation last Thursday and appointed CFO Colette Kress as the interim chief.

The shakeup has affected the broader AI industry, given that Huang was central to billions of dollars in financing and partnerships with dozens of key AI firms. Nvidia, which is looking for a new CEO, is not out of the woods yet. On Thursday, California launched a probe into whether Nvidia helped China secure advanced AI technology and misled shareholders.

Damodaran cautioned that the stock slide does not automatically make it cheap, saying that“Nvidia's intrinsic value itself has likely dropped due to leadership loss and scandal fallout.”

China 'Wild Card'

“The wild card in this story is the China twist,” Damodaran wrote. If allegations about official Chinese government ties and chip sales through Asian business fronts prove true, the legal and regulatory consequences could persist regardless of who leads Nvidia, he said.

If the disruption from Huang's departure is strictly short-term, such as transition delays, margin pressure, or near-term legal friction, the damage to Nvidia's equity value is contained to a 5% to 10% drop in most scenarios, he said.

However, if Nvidia pulls back on its aggressive customer financing and ecosystem marketing, long-term revenue growth and margins could erode much more severely.

NVDA CEO Search

Damodaran said CEO Kress and other insiders are promising candidates, but said Apple CEO Tim Cook“is not a good fit for Nvidia today” unless appointed temporarily to manage a crisis.

"Jensen Huang has been a great CEO, but last week was a reminder that he is human... The essence of corporate governance is that even the very best managers need restraints to prevent overreach, and that giving them complete power in perpetuity is a recipe for regret," he wrote.

NVDA stock is now down 40% from its early-October peak and 21% year to date. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NVDA dipped on Friday but remained in the 'extremely bullish' zone.

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