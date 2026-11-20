MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Storspay ( ), the B2B cross-border payroll and vendor payment platform operated by StorsApp Inc., today announced that it is registered with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) as a money services business (MSB registration number N300002335). Registration details are listed on FINTRAC's public Money Services Business Registry at .

Storspay connects businesses in North America with the employees, contractors and suppliers they pay in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Payments are delivered in local currency to bank accounts and mobile money wallets, and businesses manage every payment from a single dashboard.

The registration comes as demand on the platform grows fastest in six African markets: Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Benin, where most of Storspay's new sign-ups now originate.

Every business on Storspay is verified before its first payment, and every payment is screened against Canadian, United Nations and United States sanctions lists. Storspay does not hold customer funds; payments are executed through regulated financial infrastructure partners.

"For a company in Lagos, Nairobi, Dakar or Abidjan, getting paid by a client abroad should be fast, transparent and safe," said Dr. Adebayo Alonge, Founder and CEO of StorsApp Inc. "Registration with FINTRAC means our customers and partners can check for themselves that we operate under Canada's anti-money-laundering rules. That trust is the foundation for everything we are building across Africa."

Storspay serves verified businesses only and does not offer personal remittances. Businesses can learn more and sign up at .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of StorsApp Inc. (Storspay).

Media contact:

Sam Alonge

Founder & CEO

StorsApp Inc.

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About Storspay:

Storspay is the trade name of StorsApp Inc., a federally incorporated Canadian company (Corporation No. 1124620-8) headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. StorsApp Inc. is registered with FINTRAC as a money services business (MSB registration number N300002335). Registration with FINTRAC does not constitute an endorsement by FINTRAC or the Government of Canada. Storspay is a financial technology company, not a bank. Learn more at .

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