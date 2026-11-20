Bonjour Launches Latest Brand Campaign Featuring Harshaali Malhotra
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 20 November 2026: Bonjour, the Indian socks and apparel brand with a legacy spanning over four decades, has launched its latest brand campaign featuring actor Harshaali Malhotra. Rooted in the brand's 'ONTO THE NEXT' philosophy, the campaign celebrates personal growth, new beginnings and the pursuit of future ambitions.
The film follows Harshaali's journey from gaining recognition as a child actor to exploring new opportunities in her acting career. Through her story, the campaign highlights the idea that every milestone marks the beginning of another journey, encouraging people to look ahead and embrace new possibilities.
Moving beyond conventional brand communication focused on products and offers, Bonjour takes an emotional approach to storytelling. The narrative explores the importance of recognising achievements while encouraging people to pursue their next goals. It reflects the belief that success is not a final destination, but an ongoing journey of learning, growth and ambition.
The campaign draws from Bonjour's philosophy of the 'Work-in-Progress Indian', which recognises individuals who continue to evolve, set new goals and work towards their aspirations. Whether in their careers, personal interests or entrepreneurial pursuits, the campaign celebrates the spirit of moving forward and building on past achievements.
Harshaali Malhotra's journey reflects this philosophy, with her transition from childhood fame to the next phase of her career providing the central narrative for the film. Her story reinforces the campaign's message that while milestones deserve to be celebrated, the possibilities that lie ahead are equally significant.
The campaign also reflects Bonjour's evolving brand communication as it expands beyond its established presence in the socks category into innerwear, apparel and everyday lifestyle essentials. With over four decades in the market, the brand aims to build on its association with quality and comfort while strengthening its emotional connection with consumers.
Commenting on the campaign, Raj Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Zonac Knitting Machine Private Limited, said,“For over 38 years, Bonjour has been part of the everyday lives of Indian consumers. Our journey has been built on quality, comfort and the trust we have earned over the years. As we continue to grow, we want to connect with a spirit that is deeply rooted in India, the desire to keep moving forward.
“Every achievement brings a new ambition, and every milestone opens the door to another chapter. We see this in the journeys of individuals across the country, and we see it in our own journey as a brand. While we take pride in what we have achieved, we remain focused on what lies ahead.
“Harshaali's journey reflects this thought. From being a much-loved child actor to pursuing new opportunities in her career, she represents the idea that success is never the end of the story. Through 'ONTO THE NEXT', we aim to celebrate these journeys and encourage people to take their next step with confidence.”
Through this campaign, Bonjour brings its belief in continuous growth to life, celebrating the milestones people achieve while recognising the ambitions and possibilities that continue to shape their journeys.
About Bonjour
Bonjour is an Indian brand with a legacy of over 38 years in socks and everyday apparel. Built on a foundation of quality, comfort and product innovation, the brand has established a strong presence in the socks category and is expanding its portfolio across innerwear, apparel and lifestyle essentials.
The film follows Harshaali's journey from gaining recognition as a child actor to exploring new opportunities in her acting career. Through her story, the campaign highlights the idea that every milestone marks the beginning of another journey, encouraging people to look ahead and embrace new possibilities.
Moving beyond conventional brand communication focused on products and offers, Bonjour takes an emotional approach to storytelling. The narrative explores the importance of recognising achievements while encouraging people to pursue their next goals. It reflects the belief that success is not a final destination, but an ongoing journey of learning, growth and ambition.
The campaign draws from Bonjour's philosophy of the 'Work-in-Progress Indian', which recognises individuals who continue to evolve, set new goals and work towards their aspirations. Whether in their careers, personal interests or entrepreneurial pursuits, the campaign celebrates the spirit of moving forward and building on past achievements.
Harshaali Malhotra's journey reflects this philosophy, with her transition from childhood fame to the next phase of her career providing the central narrative for the film. Her story reinforces the campaign's message that while milestones deserve to be celebrated, the possibilities that lie ahead are equally significant.
The campaign also reflects Bonjour's evolving brand communication as it expands beyond its established presence in the socks category into innerwear, apparel and everyday lifestyle essentials. With over four decades in the market, the brand aims to build on its association with quality and comfort while strengthening its emotional connection with consumers.
Commenting on the campaign, Raj Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Zonac Knitting Machine Private Limited, said,“For over 38 years, Bonjour has been part of the everyday lives of Indian consumers. Our journey has been built on quality, comfort and the trust we have earned over the years. As we continue to grow, we want to connect with a spirit that is deeply rooted in India, the desire to keep moving forward.
“Every achievement brings a new ambition, and every milestone opens the door to another chapter. We see this in the journeys of individuals across the country, and we see it in our own journey as a brand. While we take pride in what we have achieved, we remain focused on what lies ahead.
“Harshaali's journey reflects this thought. From being a much-loved child actor to pursuing new opportunities in her career, she represents the idea that success is never the end of the story. Through 'ONTO THE NEXT', we aim to celebrate these journeys and encourage people to take their next step with confidence.”
Through this campaign, Bonjour brings its belief in continuous growth to life, celebrating the milestones people achieve while recognising the ambitions and possibilities that continue to shape their journeys.
About Bonjour
Bonjour is an Indian brand with a legacy of over 38 years in socks and everyday apparel. Built on a foundation of quality, comfort and product innovation, the brand has established a strong presence in the socks category and is expanding its portfolio across innerwear, apparel and lifestyle essentials.
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