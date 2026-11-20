Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic Implant Wellness Center's Innovative
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, November 20, 2026 - Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic Implant Wellness Center, a premier center for advanced oral rehabilitation in India's first UNESCO World Heritage City, today announced the nationwide and international expansion of its signature DentoImplaTM Technique-a proprietary, AI-guided, minimally invasive dental implant ecosystem developed by renowned Indian implantologist Dr. Bharat Agravat.
What is Dr Bharat Agravat "DentoImplaTM Technique" video:
"Indian Dental Implant Expertise, An Indian Innovation for Indian Patients - Proudly Championing Make in India Healthcare Excellence."
Designed to eliminate prolonged surgical waiting periods, scalpels, and multi-month edentulous phases, DentoImplaTM has rapidly emerged as a preferred clinical protocol for patients across Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and pan-India, while positioning Ahmedabad as a premier global hub for international dental tourism.
Executive Commentary
"For over three decades, my mission has been to bridge global academic standards with accessible, patient-first clinical innovation right here in India," said Dr. Bharat Agravat, Founder and Chief Implantologist at Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic Implant Wellness Center. "With DentoImplaTM, we have created a structured, Make in India clinical ecosystem that replaces one-size-fits-all surgery with precision 3D AI diagnostics. Whether a patient travels from Mumbai, New Delhi, London, or New York, they experience predictable, minimally invasive rehabilitation that respects both their biology and their time."
Three Signature Branded Clinical Protocols
Rather than relying on conventional multi-stage implant procedures, the DentoImplaTM framework categorizes implant rehabilitation into three specialized, branded protocols tailored to distinct anatomical and functional requirements:
* DentoImplaTM TTR Technique (Total Teeth Replacement): Engineered for full-arch rehabilitation. Combining atraumatic extraction (where clinically necessary) with 3D AI-guided implant placement, eligible patients receive an implant-supported fixed provisional hybrid prosthesis within three days (72 hours), restoring confident chewing and speech without loose dentures.
* DentoImplaTM SDI Technique (Same-Day Implant Placement): Built for single or multiple missing teeth, enabling pinpoint implant placement on the exact day of tooth extraction-or flapless keyhole placement into healed bone-in a single coordinated surgical visit.
About the Innovator - Dr. Bharat Agravat International Training and Three Decades of Clinical Practice With 32+ years of clinical experience, 18 prestigious national and international awards, and over 27,000 successful dental implants placed, Dr. Bharat Agravat
( stands among India's foremost pioneers in modern implantology. A graduate of Government Dental College & Hospital, Ahmedabad, his international academic credentials include:
* Clinical Mastership in Implant Dentistry - New York University (NYU), USA (Gujarat's First)
* Advanced Education in Implant Dentistry - Harvard University School of Dental Medicine, USA (Gujarat's First)
* Mini-Residency in Advanced Endodontics - University at Buffalo, USA (Gujarat's First)
* Diplomate & Fellow - International Congress of Oral Implantologists (DICOI & FICOI), USA
* PGCP in Product Management - Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore
Read more * Innovator Profile & DentoImplaTM Technique Protocols:
Empowering Indian Dentists: FOFO Dental Clinic Franchise Opportunity
To make standardized, AI-guided implantology accessible across Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities nationwide, Dr. Agravat Dental Implants Clinic Wellness Center has opened applications for its FOFO (Franchise-Owned, Franchise-Operated) Franchise Model. Designed for ambitious dentists, dental graduates, and existing clinic owners, the FOFO partnership provides full clinical SOP transfer for DentoImplaTM TTR, SDI, and ATR protocols, centralized AI digital treatment planning support, mentorship from Dr. Bharat Agravat's team, and turnkey brand authority.
The proposed initiative focuses on brand development, structured practice operations, professional collaboration and patient-centered clinical standards. Partnership terms and availability are subject to confirmation. Franchise now:
Media & Clinical Contact Information
* Central Clinic: Dr. Agravat Dental Implants Clinic Wellness Center
* Address: Ground Floor, Dr Agravat Wellness Center, beside Victory Lane, opposite NK farm, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059, India
* Phone / WhatsApp (Appointments, Dental Tourism & FOFO Franchise Inquiries): +91 98257 63666
* Global Dental Tourism Portal:
Explore the Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited Group of Businesses -
One Trusted Healthcare Ecosystem. Multiple Brands. Endless Opportunities.
* Dr. Agravat Dental Implant Endodontic Academy:
* Dr Agravat Online AI Healthcare & Wellness Assessment:
* Dr Agravat D2C Ecommerce Online shopping portal:
* OSMF Brand Oral care Mouth Opening Kit Treatment at Home:
* Healthcare Innovations Portal:
About Dr Agravat Dental Clinic Implant Wellness Center
Based in Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Dr Agravat Dental Clinic & Implant Wellness Center provides dental implant treatment, tooth replacement and restorative dental care under the clinical leadership of Dr Bharat Agravat.
Its DentoImplaTM TTR, SDI and ATR protocols reflect an established approach to precision-focused implant rehabilitation and the promotion of Indian dental expertise. Read more Official Clinic Portal:
What is Dr Bharat Agravat "DentoImplaTM Technique" video:
"Indian Dental Implant Expertise, An Indian Innovation for Indian Patients - Proudly Championing Make in India Healthcare Excellence."
Designed to eliminate prolonged surgical waiting periods, scalpels, and multi-month edentulous phases, DentoImplaTM has rapidly emerged as a preferred clinical protocol for patients across Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and pan-India, while positioning Ahmedabad as a premier global hub for international dental tourism.
Executive Commentary
"For over three decades, my mission has been to bridge global academic standards with accessible, patient-first clinical innovation right here in India," said Dr. Bharat Agravat, Founder and Chief Implantologist at Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic Implant Wellness Center. "With DentoImplaTM, we have created a structured, Make in India clinical ecosystem that replaces one-size-fits-all surgery with precision 3D AI diagnostics. Whether a patient travels from Mumbai, New Delhi, London, or New York, they experience predictable, minimally invasive rehabilitation that respects both their biology and their time."
Three Signature Branded Clinical Protocols
Rather than relying on conventional multi-stage implant procedures, the DentoImplaTM framework categorizes implant rehabilitation into three specialized, branded protocols tailored to distinct anatomical and functional requirements:
* DentoImplaTM TTR Technique (Total Teeth Replacement): Engineered for full-arch rehabilitation. Combining atraumatic extraction (where clinically necessary) with 3D AI-guided implant placement, eligible patients receive an implant-supported fixed provisional hybrid prosthesis within three days (72 hours), restoring confident chewing and speech without loose dentures.
* DentoImplaTM SDI Technique (Same-Day Implant Placement): Built for single or multiple missing teeth, enabling pinpoint implant placement on the exact day of tooth extraction-or flapless keyhole placement into healed bone-in a single coordinated surgical visit.
About the Innovator - Dr. Bharat Agravat International Training and Three Decades of Clinical Practice With 32+ years of clinical experience, 18 prestigious national and international awards, and over 27,000 successful dental implants placed, Dr. Bharat Agravat
( stands among India's foremost pioneers in modern implantology. A graduate of Government Dental College & Hospital, Ahmedabad, his international academic credentials include:
* Clinical Mastership in Implant Dentistry - New York University (NYU), USA (Gujarat's First)
* Advanced Education in Implant Dentistry - Harvard University School of Dental Medicine, USA (Gujarat's First)
* Mini-Residency in Advanced Endodontics - University at Buffalo, USA (Gujarat's First)
* Diplomate & Fellow - International Congress of Oral Implantologists (DICOI & FICOI), USA
* PGCP in Product Management - Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore
Read more * Innovator Profile & DentoImplaTM Technique Protocols:
Empowering Indian Dentists: FOFO Dental Clinic Franchise Opportunity
To make standardized, AI-guided implantology accessible across Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities nationwide, Dr. Agravat Dental Implants Clinic Wellness Center has opened applications for its FOFO (Franchise-Owned, Franchise-Operated) Franchise Model. Designed for ambitious dentists, dental graduates, and existing clinic owners, the FOFO partnership provides full clinical SOP transfer for DentoImplaTM TTR, SDI, and ATR protocols, centralized AI digital treatment planning support, mentorship from Dr. Bharat Agravat's team, and turnkey brand authority.
The proposed initiative focuses on brand development, structured practice operations, professional collaboration and patient-centered clinical standards. Partnership terms and availability are subject to confirmation. Franchise now:
Media & Clinical Contact Information
* Central Clinic: Dr. Agravat Dental Implants Clinic Wellness Center
* Address: Ground Floor, Dr Agravat Wellness Center, beside Victory Lane, opposite NK farm, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059, India
* Phone / WhatsApp (Appointments, Dental Tourism & FOFO Franchise Inquiries): +91 98257 63666
* Global Dental Tourism Portal:
Explore the Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited Group of Businesses -
One Trusted Healthcare Ecosystem. Multiple Brands. Endless Opportunities.
* Dr. Agravat Dental Implant Endodontic Academy:
* Dr Agravat Online AI Healthcare & Wellness Assessment:
* Dr Agravat D2C Ecommerce Online shopping portal:
* OSMF Brand Oral care Mouth Opening Kit Treatment at Home:
* Healthcare Innovations Portal:
About Dr Agravat Dental Clinic Implant Wellness Center
Based in Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Dr Agravat Dental Clinic & Implant Wellness Center provides dental implant treatment, tooth replacement and restorative dental care under the clinical leadership of Dr Bharat Agravat.
Its DentoImplaTM TTR, SDI and ATR protocols reflect an established approach to precision-focused implant rehabilitation and the promotion of Indian dental expertise. Read more Official Clinic Portal:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment