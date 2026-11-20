MENAFN - GetNews) High-strength booster regimen treats long-acting synthetic opioid dependencies in 10 days or less without requiring patients to transition to short-acting opioids

Playa Del Carmen, Mexico - Nov. 20, 2026 - Ibogaine by David Dardashti today announced the launch of a new clinical ibogaine dosing protocol tailored for individuals struggling with dependence on fentanyl, methadone, and 7-OH. By administering stronger, targeted booster doses between primary flood doses, the clinic can now complete treatment in 10 days or less-eliminating the traditional requirement for patients to switch to short-acting opioids prior to admission.

Purely synthetic and long-acting opioids present unique clinical challenges due to varying fat solubility and high receptor affinity, causing these compounds to bind tightly to opioid receptors and metabolize slowly. Ibogaine by David Dardashti's newly discovered protocol addresses this barrier through a dual-purpose high-strength booster strategy:



Accelerated Metabolic Clearance: Placed strategically between flood doses, stronger boosters actively clear lingering, lipid-soluble synthetic opioids from receptor sites, streamlining detoxification within a 10-day window.

IV-Free Introspection and Active Psychotherapy: Unlike full flood doses that require patients to remain bedridden, these calibrated boosters deliver a meaningful introspective ibogaine experience without requiring intravenous (IV) lines. Patients remain functional and clear-headed enough to actively participate in psychotherapy sessions throughout the process. Rapid Four-Hour Resolution: The acute effects of the high-strength boosters resolve within four hours. This shorter window preserves natural sleep cycles, improves rest quality, and enables patients to better tolerate subsequent flood doses over the course of treatment.



"With this new protocol, we are able to treat people in 10 days or less without having them switch to short-acting opioids," said David Dardashti. "One of the truly significant benefits of these larger booster doses is the patient's ability to remain mobile and engaged in psychotherapy during their recovery, while still experiencing the deep introspective benefits of ibogaine and getting restorative sleep at night."

The dosing schedule is powered by the clinic's proprietary software and algorithmic models, which analyze extensive historical patient data to calculate precise, individualized dosing and evaluate ongoing treatment effectiveness.

Because patient safety remains paramount, eligibility for the high-strength booster protocol is strictly limited to individuals who present with healthy EKGs and comprehensive blood work prior to treatment. Throughout the stay,clinical nurses closely monitor vital signs and dosing responses to ensure IV intervention remains unnecessary, while maintaining strict hydration protocols to support safe metabolic processing and physical recovery.

About Ibogaine by David Dardashti

Ibogaine by David Dardashti is a specialized ibogaine treatment clinic combining algorithmic patient data, medical monitoring, and integrative psychotherapy to treat substance dependencies, including complex synthetic opioids. By uniting precision dosing software with rigorous clinical safety standards, the clinic delivers individualized, science-driven recovery protocols.