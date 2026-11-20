MENAFN - GetNews)"Top 10 Most Expensive Labubu Dolls: a collage of rare Labubu plush dolls, including the Vans collab, Wings of Fantasy and Catch Me If You Like Me, from Labubu Collector's gift guide for holiday shoppers."Not sure which Labubu to buy as a gift? The most expensive Labubu dolls are the rare ones collectors want most, and prices have dropped since their 2025 peak, according to The Labubu Collector. Its guide ranks the 10 rarest Labubu to buy as holiday gifts, from the Vans collab to Be Fancy Now, so shoppers can give a Labubu that fans will never want to return. The guide also shows how to spot a fake Labubu before buying.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - Nov. 20, 2026 - The most expensive Labubu dolls, which used to cost too much for the average person to buy, have dropped in price and now make some of the best holiday gifts for Labubu lovers, according to Labubu Collector. The site's guide ranks the 10 rarest Labubu plush dolls based on verified eBay sales, giving gift shoppers a shortlist of the Labubu dolls that die hard collectors want the most.

Buying a Labubu for a hard core Labubu fan is not easy.. You don't want to buy the common ones that sell for under $100, but at the same time you're worried about spending hundreds and ending up with a fake.

"Buying a Labubu for a Labubu lover is harder than it looks," said Simon Chan, founder of Labubu Collector. "You can't just buy any one you see online because most hardcore fans already own the common keychain ones. The dolls on this list are the rare ones that real collectors dream about, and now that prices have come down, it's so much easier to buy one."

The 10 most expensive Labubu dolls to buy as gifts:

1) Labubu Vans (Vans collab)

2) Best of Luck

3) Catch Me If You Like Me (secret pink sweater version)

4) Walk By Fortune

5) Wings of Fantasy

6) Big Into Energy Secret ID

7) Fall Into Spring (Mokoko), large plush

8) Dress Be Latte

9) Jump For Joy

10) Be Fancy Now

Prices for these rare dolls have fallen sharply since the Labubu craze in the summer of 2025, and many now sell for a fraction of their record prices. That makes a rare Labubu a realistic and a great holiday gift for the big Labubu fan.

Labubu Collector also warns shoppers about fakes, known among fans as "Lafufu," which are common for the rarest dolls. Before buying, the site recommends checking the box condition and the seller's reputation, and reading its guide on how to tell a real Labubu from a fake.

The full guide to the most expensive Labubu, with photos of each doll, is available at LabubuCollector

About Labubu Collector

Labubu Collector is a fan-run website for Labubu collectors and gift shoppers, run by Simon Chan, his wife Kelly, Ailene, and their kids in Los Angeles and Asia. The site covers Labubu prices, release tracking and how to spot fakes. Labubu Collector is an independent fan site and is not affiliated with Pop Mart.