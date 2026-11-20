MENAFN - GetNews)"YoonPak: A Reliable Ice Cream Packaging Solution for Global Buyers"Compare ice cream cup suppliers and explore YoonPak's custom paper cups, lids, printing options, quality controls, and full-cycle production for global buyers.

China - Nov. 20, 2026 - Foodservice brands, distributors, and packaging importers comparing ice cream cup suppliers need to balance cold-use performance, food-contact requirements, print quality, and dependable volume production. YoonPak, a Wuhan-based food and beverage packaging manufacturer, addresses these priorities with a range of customizable paper ice cream cups, tubs, bowls, and compatible lids supported by in-house design, printing, forming, inspection, packing, and delivery coordination.

Packaging Built Around the Way Frozen Desserts Are Sold

Ice cream packaging has to do more than hold a product. It must support portion control, resist moisture during service, fit the intended lid, and present the brand clearly at the counter or in takeaway orders. YoonPak supplies formats for ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, sundaes, smoothies, mousse, and other chilled desserts, giving buyers options for single servings, sharing portions, and retail take-home applications.

The company offers paper-based containers with PE or PLA coating options, depending on the project specification. Available lid configurations include paper and selected plastic formats, while custom sizes, shapes, colors, and printed graphics allow buyers to develop packaging around a product line rather than forcing a brand into a generic container. This breadth can help multi-location operators and distributors consolidate related packaging needs with one supplier.

Custom Printing That Connects the Cup to the Brand

For ice cream shops and dessert brands, the cup is part of the customer experience. YoonPak supports flexographic and offset printing and works with CMYK and Pantone color references to reproduce branded artwork across suitable product formats. Its design workflow covers product selection, artwork and brand-guideline review, digital proof preparation, revisions, and final production.

Food-grade soy- or water-based inks are used for relevant printed packaging. Buyers that do not have production-ready files can also work with the company's in-house design team to adapt logos, patterns, and packaging information for the selected cup structure. By connecting structural selection and graphic preparation early in the process, the workflow is intended to reduce avoidable mismatches between artwork, cup dimensions, and forming requirements.

Full-Cycle Manufacturing and Traceable Quality Checks

YoonPak operates a 16,000-square-meter production, warehousing, and office complex in Wuhan. Its website reports annual production capacity of more than 15 billion cups and describes a full-cycle process that includes printing, die-cutting, forming, inspection, and automated packing. Keeping these stages within one production system gives procurement teams a clearer path from approved proof to finished order and supports coordination across high-volume programs.

Quality control is performed every hour during production. If a defect is detected, products made since the last successful test are rejected, and production date, time, and serial information printed on the cup base support traceability. The company also uses side-seam sealing technology designed to maintain a tight, clean joint. Together, these controls give buyers practical checkpoints for discussing specifications, sampling, batch consistency, and corrective action before placing repeat orders.

YoonPak's public materials list ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 management-system certifications, BRC food-packaging credentials, FSC sourcing certification, and FDA- and LFGB-related food-contact compliance. Because requirements differ by market and product construction, buyers should confirm the current certificate, test report, material scope, and destination-market requirements for the exact item they intend to order.

A Practical Sourcing Path for Brands and Distributors

The sourcing process begins with the intended use, cup size, lid preference, quantity, coating, artwork, and delivery destination. YoonPak can then recommend a structure, prepare a proof or sample route, and align the production plan with the approved specification. This approach is relevant to ice cream chains, independent dessert shops, food manufacturers, hospitality operators, wholesalers, and importers managing multiple customer requirements.

Beyond ice cream packaging, the company manufactures paper cups, bowls, food boxes, buckets, bags, trays, clear cups, and accessories such as lids, sleeves, and straws. Buyers seeking a broader foodservice assortment can therefore discuss coordinated printing and packaging across several product categories while retaining a consistent brand system.

For product specifications, samples, and custom-project inquiries, visit YoonPak or contact the company directly.