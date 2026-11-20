Banana Island Green Banana Flour as an Alternative to Wheat Flour (Source: Cornerstone T&M).

Seoul, South Korea - Nov. 20, 2026 - Banana Island, a brand operated by South Korean food company Cornerstone T&M, has entered the U.S. market with a flour product made from green bananas grown in the Philippines.

Amid continued interest in gluten-free foods and healthy eating, green banana flour is gaining attention as an alternative to wheat flour. Green banana flour is made by harvesting and processing unripe green bananas while their starch content is high, before they turn yellow. Because the raw ingredient is naturally gluten-free, consumers who face restrictions on wheat flour consumption can use it as an alternative ingredient for gluten-free baking and other culinary applications.

Unlike ripe bananas, green banana flour has no sweetness and is used as a starch. This characteristic makes it suitable for a wide range of culinary applications, from sweet desserts such as cookies and cakes to frying batters, sauces, and soups.

Banana Island also distinguishes itself through its raw ingredient selection process. After conducting multiple processing tests and analyzing the results, Cornerstone T&M selected the Saba banana variety from the Philippines for its suitability for baking and various cooking applications. This choice of raw material differentiates the product from those made with other banana varieties, such as Cavendish.

Gluten-Free Baking Mix Made with Green Banana Flour (Source: Cornerstone T&M).

Green bananas also contain resistant starch, which is not easily digested in the small intestine. Resistant starch is a subject of nutritional research involving blood glucose response and the gut microbial environment, making it one of the distinguishing characteristics of green banana flour. Banana Island is also analyzing the properties of resistant starch and how they change depending on processing methods, while researching the nutritional characteristics, culinary versatility, and potential applications of green banana flour in various food products.

Banana Island has worked to enhance product quality and credibility through Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, and Vegan certifications. Rather than simply introducing a new food ingredient, the brand focuses on managing the characteristics and quality of its raw materials and providing products that accommodate diverse dietary needs.

Another distinguishing feature of the product is its production approach based on collaboration with local farmers in the Philippines. Cornerstone T&M started the business in response to the unstable agricultural produce prices and limited sales channels faced by small-scale banana farmers. The company currently works with a farmers' cooperative in the Philippines to process locally grown bananas into food ingredients, aiming to increase the added value of agricultural products and create new income opportunities for local farming communities.

"Banana Island is not simply about turning green bananas into flour. We have worked to improve the product's versatility and quality through various research and testing efforts, from raw ingredient selection to processing and product development," said Cha Hong-seon, CEO of Cornerstone T&M. "Building on our collaboration with farmers in the Philippines, we want to introduce these products to consumers in the United States who need gluten-free options and provide them with a new ingredient choice for everyday cooking and baking."

Banana Island provides a variety of recipes and product information to help consumers easily incorporate green banana flour into their daily cooking. The product is currently available for purchase on Amazon U.S.

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About Banana Island

Banana Island is a food brand operated by Cornerstone T&M, a company based in Seoul, South Korea. The brand produces green banana flour from Saba bananas grown in the Philippines, where Cornerstone T&M works with a farmers' cooperative to process locally grown fruit into food ingredients. Its flour holds Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, and Vegan certifications and is used as a wheat flour alternative in baking, frying batters, sauces, and soups. Banana Island sells its products in the United States through Amazon.

More information is available at .