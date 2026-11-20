MENAFN - GetNews) Dedicated property managers and specialist teams keep building finances, shareholder applications, and daily repairs moving between board meetings.

New York, New York - November 20, 2026 - When a co-op board reviews next year's maintenance charges, it needs to know what the building spent, what it still owes, and which repairs are coming. That same board might also have a purchase application waiting for review and a contractor to follow up with. Daisy Property Management helps co-op boards in Manhattan and Brooklyn handle those responsibilities through a dedicated property manager backed by teams in finance, compliance, building operations, capital projects, and resident support.

The manager works with the board on the building's priorities and brings in the specialists needed for the work. A finance question can go to the people who know the building's books. A recurring leak can go to the team coordinating the repair. The manager keeps track of how those issues fit together and brings the board the information it needs when a decision is due.

Making the building's numbers easier to follow

Daisy handles bookkeeping, collects monthly maintenance charges, pays bills, maintains shareholder account records, and prepares financial reports. Board members can look up cash balances, open bills, and expenses against budget in the board dashboard. If a late invoice or a larger repair changes the financial picture, they can review the numbers before deciding how to use reserves or when to schedule other planned work.

The annual budget also gives the board a way to talk with shareholders about what their maintenance charges cover. Daisy's finance team can help the board consider how operating expenses, reserve contributions, and planned repairs fit together. When the co-op needs to review its underlying building mortgage, Daisy can help with refinancing as a separate advisory service.

Keeping shareholder applications moving

A co-op purchase, sublet, or apartment alteration comes with its own paperwork and review requirements. Daisy's transfers team checks submissions against the building's requirements, follows up on missing items, and sends completed packages to the board when it needs to make a decision. That gives board me mbers a package they can review without taking on the administrative work of putting it together.

Shareholders and residents can also use Daisy's Neighbors app to request help and receive building updates. Shareholders can make maintenance payments there, and residents can follow the status of their service requests. If a repair requires access to several apartments, management can coordinate the timing with the vendor and onsite staff, where applicable, and let affected households know what to expect.

Coordinating repairs and inspections

The work looks different from one co-op to another. In a small walk-up, the board may need help scheduling a plumber and keeping up with recurring maintenance without full-time staff. In a larger staffed building, Daisy can work with the superintendent and other onsite staff to coordinate several vendors or plan repairs around day-to-day operations. Service arrangements reflect the building's size, staffing, and needs.

Daisy also tracks applicable inspections and filings and coordinates with vendors or building professionals as needed. When an inspection calls for corrective work, the team can help the board understand the next steps and track the work and documentation. If the project requires a larger commitment, Daisy's capital projects team can help define the work, compare bids, and oversee the project once the board decides how to proceed.

Carrying open work through a change of management

An upcoming inspection or an approved repair still needs attention when a building changes management companies. Daisy's transition team helps gather financial records, contracts, and building documents, and works with the board, existing vendors, and onsite staff where applicable to identify what is already in progress. The board can see which items are moving over and which still need a decision.

Learn more about Daisy's co-op property management services for Manhattan and Brooklyn boards.

About Daisy Property Management

Daisy Property Management provides full-service management for condos, co-ops, and HOAs across the New York City metro area and nearby New Jersey. Founded in 2019, Daisy manages 250+ buildings and communities and oversees more than $310 million in building budgets. Its mission is to improve the way people live by transforming the way buildings run.