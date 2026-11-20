MENAFN - GetNews)"Shandong INT Medical Instruments Co., Ltd"INT Medical lists eight single-use angiography control syringe configurations, pairing 6, 8, 10 and 12 mL capacities with fixed Luer lock or rotating adapter options.

RIZHAO, China - Nov. 20, 2026 - The INT Medical Angiography Control Syringe from Shandong INT Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. is a single-use device for manual administration of contrast media during angiography. INT Medical offers four capacities (6, 8, 10 and 12 mL), each with a fixed Luer lock or a rotating adapter. Every capacity and connector combination has a distinct catalog reference. Distributors and hospital buyers can use that reference to specify the exact configuration when comparing quotations, requesting samples and placing orders.

Which Syringe Sizes and Connectors Does INT Medical Offer?

INT Medical lists AS0601 at 6 mL, AS0801 at 8 mL, AS1001 at 10 mL and AS1201 at 12 mL as the rotating adapter options. The fixed Luer lock options are AS0602 at 6 mL, AS0802 at 8 mL, AS1002 at 10 mL and AS1202 at 12 mL. Buyers can specify one connector type across a multi-size order or request a mix of connector types by model.

For a 10 mL syringe, AS1001 identifies the rotating adapter configuration and AS1002 identifies the fixed Luer lock configuration. If a request specifies the capacity alone, the distributor can use the two catalog references to confirm the connector with the buyer before quoting. The agreed reference also identifies the configuration the buyer should receive for sample evaluation.

Single-Use Design and Materials

INT Medical's group catalog describes the angiographic syringe as having a clear polycarbonate barrel, graduated markings and latex-free polyisoprene rubber. The transparent barrel provides a view of the contents, while the graduations provide a volume reference. The group catalog also describes a solid plunger body and internal space designed to limit the potential transfer of air bubbles into a connected catheter. On the Shandong INT product page, the company identifies a ring plunger and grip designed to support manual control of the delivered volume.

The group catalog and the Shandong INT product page list the same eight references. During sample review, engineering and quality teams can check the barrel graduations, grip and connector against the selected model. A purchaser with material documentation requirements can request a declaration for that model and verify which components it covers. Keeping the model reference with the declaration records the configuration reviewed and helps the purchaser specify the same model on later orders.

Reviewing the Syringe Alongside Angiography Accessories

Buyers sourcing the syringe alongside medical disposable manifolds or extension tubes can include the accessory references in the technical inquiry. Each reference identifies the component for review against the syringe documentation. This is useful when a hospital stocks several accessories in the same category or when a distributor is evaluating a replacement for an item in its catalog.

INT Medical's extension tube range includes high pressure braided tubing. The PMT0501 is a 30 cm nylon-braided polyurethane tube with a rotating adapter, while the PMT0101 is a 30 cm PVC tube with a female-to-male Luer lock. The extension tube catalog lists no leakage under 1,200 psi for PMT0501 and under 500 psi for PMT0101. These specifications describe the respective tubing models. The technical review for a proposed combination can cover the documented interfaces and operating limits of each selected component.

Listing the tube reference separately on the quotation lets the buyer check its material and connector configuration. If an accessory changes during sourcing, the revised reference gives the buyer's technical team a way to identify the substitution before accepting the order.

INT Medical also offers a transradial introducer sheat in 5F and 6F configurations for radial artery access.

Manufacturing and Supplier Support in Rizhao

Shandong INT describes medical device manufacturing capabilities covering product design, mold design and manufacturing, injection molding, assembly, packaging and sterilization. Its industrial park in the Rizhao Economic and Technological Development Zone occupies approximately 29,000 square meters, with about 48,000 square meters of total building area. The company's site profile identifies approximately 2,000 square meters of Class 8 cleanroom space and 2,300 square meters of Class 7 cleanroom space.

The manufacturing overview also includes equipment design and manufacturing. Shandong INT's service page identifies Shandong, Shanghai and Zhuhai as the group's production and warehousing locations. A distributor qualifying a supplier with several sites can ask which manufacturing site and dispatch location apply to the quoted model and destination market.

The company's service information lists medical device OEM and ODM services, along with support for product registration, packaging and sterilization. Buyers considering market-specific packaging or labeling can raise those requirements during the quotation process and confirm the scope for the proposed configuration. For standard catalog purchases, model-specific documentation can identify the packaging, labeling and lot information associated with the order.

Preparing the Quotation and Purchase Order

A quotation for the syringe can specify the nominal capacity, connector option, catalog reference, intended order quantity and destination market. If the purchase includes more than one configuration, the distributor can ask for availability and lead times by reference. Listing the models separately also makes it easier to request the right samples and confirm unit and carton quantities with the supplier.

A distributor purchasing for more than one destination can specify the market on each relevant line of the request for quotation. This gives the supplier the information needed to identify the applicable labeling and instructions for use. The distributor can also state any language requirements for packaging or instructions when requesting samples.

Before a repeat order, the buyer can check the quoted reference against the approved sample and product label. For a mixed shipment, the receiving team can check carton markings and packing documentation against the quantities assigned to each reference on the purchase order. Distributors carrying both connector options can also record the full reference in their inventory systems so that receiving and sales teams can distinguish variants of the same nominal capacity.

The eight published references give procurement teams a way to compare quotations for the same INT Medical Angiography Control Syringe configuration and carry that selection through sample review, purchasing and replenishment.

About Shandong INT Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

Shandong INT Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. was established in 2021 and is based in Rizhao, Shandong Province, China. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of INT Medical Group and serves as the group's manufacturing base in northern China. Its medical device catalog covers cardiovascular, peripheral, neurovascular and other interventional applications. The company describes medical device manufacturing capabilities in product design, tooling, injection molding, assembly, packaging and sterilization.