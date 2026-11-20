MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Dow falls out of bed while EUR/JPY, US natural gas futures slip

Technical analysis of the Dow as it falls out of bed while EUR/JPY, US natural gas futures drop.

Source: Bloomberg Technical analysis Trading Leverage trading Day trading CFD Investing

Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-20T09:26:28+0000 Macro Update

Asian equities set for steepest weekly loss in six years: MSCI's Asia-Pacific index outside Japan fell 3.3% and is down 8.5% this week after Anthropic's market debut failed to revive confidence in the AI trade. Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.7%, while US futures also pointed to a weaker open.

Japanese technology stocks lead regional sell-off: Japan's Nikkei plunged 5% to a seven-month low, hit by heavy losses among technology and chipmakers. SoftBank, Advantest and Kioxia all fell more than 10%, while Taiwan dropped 6.2% for its biggest weekly decline since 1990.

Anthropic shares retreat after strong debut: Anthropic opened 34% above its $83 IPO price before ending at $97.17, a 17% gain. The rally failed to lift broader sentiment, with all three major US indexes falling more than 2%, the S&P 500 extending its losing streak to six sessions and AMD sliding 7.7% following a Hunterbrook short report.

December Fed move now almost fully priced in: Markets are assigning a near-certain probability to a 25bps rate increase in December following hawkish Fed minutes and comments from Philadelphia Fed president Anna Paulson. Attention now turns to next week's PCE inflation data, with core inflation expected at 3.2%.

Safe-haven demand keeps dollar elevated: The dollar index held around 103.86, supported by demand for defensive assets and expectations of further US rate increases, putting it on course for a fourth consecutive weekly gain. The 10-year Treasury yield meanwhile eased to 5% as investors increased their bond holdings.

Brent gains as geopolitical risks offset supply concerns: Brent climbed to around $92 a barrel following Houthi attacks on Riyadh and incidents involving tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, although crude remains on track for a third consecutive weekly decline. Gold fell 2% to $3,552 and is heading for its worst week since March.

Dow Jones falls out of bed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average's decline accelerated with the index trading at level last seen in May. The late April-to-early May lows at 48,913-to-48,709 may offer short-term support. If not, the 20-to-30 January lows at 8,460-to-48,428 would be next in line.

Resistance now comes in around the 10 June low at 49,914 and at the 1 October low at 50,552.

Short-term outlook: bearish while below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 50,784

Medium-term outlook: bearish while below the 12 November high at 52,756

Dow Jones daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView EUR/JPY continues to slide

EUR/JPY continues to grind lower and trades at levels last seen in September 2025. A fall through this week's low at ¥174.44 would likely put the late July 2025 peak at ¥173.90 on the map. Further down sits the early September 2025 high at ¥173.41.

Minor resistance above the ¥175.05-to-¥175.10 zone lies at the 5 November low at ¥175.71.

Short-term outlook: bearish while below the 10 November ¥177.71 high

Medium-term outlook: bearish while below the 4 November high at ¥178.48

EUR/JPY daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView US natural gas futures come off key resistance

US natural gas futures have once more fallen short of their 317.3-to-319.4 key resistance area before sliding back towards their October-to-November uptrend line at 295.0.

If slid through, the 17 November low at 286.3 and August-to-September highs at 286.5-to-285.7 could be revisited.

A break through the 317.3-to-319.4 major resistance area would probably eye the 8 July peak at 320.7 and early March-to-June highs at 322.8-to-322.9.

Short-term outlook: neutral while above the 286.5-to-285.7 support zone

Medium-term outlook: neutral with a bullish undertone while above the 24 April 235.1 low but below the 9 March 322.9 high, a rise above the latter would turn our forecast bullish

US natural gas daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Important to know

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