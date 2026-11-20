Peshawar Crackdown Exposes Illegal Sale Of Repackaged Expired Medicines
According to the district administration, administrative officials, accompanied by local police and a drug inspector, raided the warehouse, where expired medicines were being transferred into new packaging for illegal sale.
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During the operation, samples of the medicines were seized, while legal action will be taken against the arrested individuals in accordance with the law.
Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir said that indiscriminate action would continue against those putting public health at risk.
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